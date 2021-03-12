10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lali Esposito

There are so many people in the world who are doing such big things, and yet their fans know so little about them. Lali Esposito, for instance, is a famed Argentine singer who has so much going for her, but her fans aren’t that aware of what she’s done in her life to get to this point of success. We think it’s time to get to know the stars a little better. Where did they come from, and what brought them where they are now? They lived who lives before they were household names, and some of those lives are beyond interesting. Here’s everything you need to know about Lali Esposito.
1. She’s Young
Lali is still so young. She’s yet to turn 30, though she will meet that milestone toward the end of 2021. She was born on October 10, 1991 in Buenos Aires, which is located in Argentina. She grew up in the area, and she didn’t leave for a very long time due to her childhood career in the acting industry.
2. She Started Acting Young
She was only 12 when she landed her first role on television. She was cast as part of a children’s telenovela. It was called “Rincon de Luz,” and she was then given many additional roles in other works after that role. It’s the one that made her famous, but it would only mark the start of her staggering career as she would continue to grow older.
3. She Was in a Band
It sounds to us like she lived the Disney life that so many kids around America lived. They took part in a show, they became friends and they became famous with the kids they started with, and some of them even went on to become singers. She joined a band with the kids from the cast of “Casi Angeles,” which was one of her most popular shows. She and the rest of the kids called the band Teen Angels, and they went big.
4. She Went Solo in 2014
She spent a few years working with other kids, working with a group, and doing things that were not entirely her own. While we imagine that this work was good for her and the kind of exposure she needed at the time, we also imagine that she was so excited to release her debut solo album in 2014. It was called “A Bailar,” and it was a huge hit among fans.
5. She’s Close to Her Family
Her mother, Maria, is her manager and works with her on the road. Her father, Carlos, is a football coach. She’s also close to her brother, Patricio, and her sister, Ana. They grew up together, went to school together, and didn’t move away from the town in which they were born and raised until the kids were done with high school and it was time to move on.
6. She’s Unmarried
Lali is not a married woman, though she seems to love love. She has been in many high-profile relationships with men in the business. She spent four years dating her costar from “Chiquititas” and “Casi Angeles,” Peter Lanzani. She began dating a musician by the name of Benjamin Amadeo for another four years beginning in 2011. She then dated another co-star and actor by the name of Mariano Martinez for approximately two years. She dated a sound engineer from 2017 to 2020. She’s rarely single.
7. She Has a Line of Perfume
In addition to acting and singing, Lali is also a designer. She created a fragrance line back in 2013. She also worked with 47 Street to create a clothing collection at the same time. This makes her more than just a singer and actress. She’s also a businesswoman.
8. She’s An Advocate for Organ Donation
Lali is passionate about many things in her life, and donating your organs is one of them. She works closely with the Dono x Vos Foundation, which works to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation. She wants to be sure people know what they are doing, how they are doing it, and what kind of lives they might save if the worst happens.
9. She’s Pro-Choice
Another of the topics she’s very outspoken about is the right to choose. She believes women should be able to walk into a doctor’s office and ask to terminate a pregnancy up to fourteens weeks gestation without any reason other than the fact that it’s her desire to do so. She’s been active in fighting for that right for a while now.
10. She’s Very Private
Lali might live a very public life, but she keeps her private life to herself. She realizes after spending much of her life in the public eye that there are a few things she needs to keep to herself. She is not always looking to share everything about her life with the world, and that is something she will likely continue to do with her life.