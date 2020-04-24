Thanks to YouTube posting home videos and other recordings of your daily life can now be considered a legitimate career. It’s one that well-known YouTuber, Landon McBroom, is taking full advantage of. The 23-year-old internet star has a joint channel with his girlfriend. The couple has built up a following of more than 2 million subscribers. Since launching the channel, they’ve also gotten over 400 million views. If you’re not a YouTube fan, it may be hard to understand why people would want to watch videos of people they don’t even know, but once you press play, you’ll be hooked. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Landon McBroom.
1. He Was Recently Diagnosed With Cancer
A few months ago, many of Landon’s subscribers began to notice that he wasn’t looking like himself. Some even commented that it appeared that his health was on the decline. Sadly, Landon’s wife, Shyla, recently took to their YouTube channel to share an update on his health. In the video, she said, “Landon has been sick for a while. Some of you have noticed that his appearance has changed a little bit… We went to see a specialist yesterday and things were a little worse than we thought.” She continued by letting viewers know that Landon had been diagnosed with lymphoma.
2. His Brother Is Also A Famous YouTuber
If the last name McBroom sounds familiar to you, that’s probably because Landon’s brother, Austin, is also a YouTuber. Austin and his wife Catherine, are two of the most popular people on YouTube. Together, they created a channel called The Ace Family which currently has over 18 million followers.
3. He’s From California
A common trend among successful YouTubers is to eventually move to Los Angeles. Being in or near Hollywood provides a lot of opportunity for content creators looking to take their craft to the next level. Luckily for Landon McBroom, it’s a move that he’s never had to make. Landon was born and raised in Hollywood along with his older brother, Austin.
4. He Is A Certified Trainer
Landon grew up playing sports, so he decided to pursue a career path that would allow him to stay active and physically fit. Before becoming a YouTuber, Landon worked in a gym and was a certified fitness trainer. However, there’s a good chance Landon will never go back to working a ‘regular’ job again.
5. He’s Only Been On YouTube For Three Years
Building up a huge YouTube following is usually a pretty long process. There are some people who are on YouTube for years and only able to get a few hundred followers. Within just three years, Landon and and Shyla have managed to get millions of followers and their numbers are constantly going up.
6. He Lives With His Videographer
There are lots of people on YouTube who film their own videos, but once you reach a certain level of success it’s time to bring in the pros. Landon and Shyla have a videographer named Joseph who shoots their videos. The couple has taken it a step further by moving their videographer into their home with them.
7. He Loves To Relax At Home
Even though Landon probably has enough money to do anything he wants, his idea of a good time is very simple. He loves to hang out at home with his family and enjoy a nice meal and a good movie. I guess it really is true that you don’t have to spend a lot of money to have a good time.
8. He Wants A Son
At the end of 2019, Landon and Shyla welcome their first child, an adorable baby girl, into the world. Since becoming a father, Landon has said that it’s been the greatest experience of his life. He hopes to eventually add to his family and says that he would like to have a son.
9. He Loves Pranks
Landon has a great sense of humor and is always down for a good prank. When he and Shyla first started their channel, their content consisted mostly of different pranks they would play on each other. They’ve mixed in other subjects over the years, but Landon still enjoys playing pranks on Shyla.
10. His Parents Are Divorced
Landon’s parents, Allen and Michole, divorced when he was young. Fortunately, he was able to maintain a great relationship with both of his parents and everyone on both sides seems to get along well. Both of his parents have even benefited from his and Austin’s success on the internet.