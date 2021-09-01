Not long ago, Lane Fator was just a ‘regular’ teenager. However, within the last year, he has broken into the entertainment industry and he’s not on his way to becoming a well-known young star. Lane made his on-screen debut in 2021 as a cast member in the Hulu series, Reservation Dogs. The show features an almost entirely Native American cast and it’s gotten lots of great reviews. Being in the show has allowed Lane to share his talent with a very wide audience and people are really enjoying having him on their screens. He’s also working on a film called The Fabelmans which is set to be released in 2022. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Lane Factor.
1. He Is An Oklahoma Native
Oklahoma probably isn’t a place that comes to mind when people think of the entertainment industry, but it’s the place that Lane Factor calls home. He was born and raised in the Sooner State and he still lives there today. From what we can tell, he doesn’t have plans to relocate.
2. He Has Done Some Commercials
Technically, Lane’s first TV role was in Reservation Dogs, but that isn’t the first time he’s gotten the chance to be in front of a camera. He got his start by doing commercials. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find a list of the companies he did commercials for.
3. He Is Pretty Private
At this point in his career, Lane hasn’t shared much information about himself with the public. It doesn’t look like he’s done any interviews and his social media activity is very minimal. As he gets further along in his career, there’s a chance that he will decide to open up more.
4. He Has Native American Ancestry
As mentioned earlier, Reservation Dogs features a Native American cast, and that’s something that Lane Factor is proud to be a part of. After all, it’s not often that you see the Native American community represented in ways that are authentic and diverse. According to his official bio for the series, Lane is part of the Creek-Seminole and Caddo tribes.
5. He Is A Formally Trained Actor
Even though Lane is only 16 years old, he’s already been taking his craft very seriously. His bio states that he studied acting at The Young Performer Academy in Oklahoma. It’s unclear whether he has plans to further his acting education or if he wants to continue auditioning for roles.
6. We’ll Probably See Him On The Other Side Of The Camera Some Day
As of now, all of Lane’s experience in the entertainment industry has been in front of the camera. However, that probably won’t always be the case. He’s already taken production classes and he’s shown an interest in making his own short films. One day, we’ll likely see him doing some directing.
7. His Social Media Following Is Growing
Since Lane is a teenager who is also on the brink of becoming a star, most people would probably expect him to spend a lot of time on social media. However, that isn’t the case. Facebook and Instagram appear to be the only platforms he is active on and he only has five posts. Despite not being very active online, his following has grown significantly since Reservation Dogs premiered. There’s no doubt that his fan base is going to grow even more in the years to come.
8. Family Is Important To Him
We weren’t able to find a lot of information on Lane’s family, but we do know that comes from a pretty close one. His Facebook profile shows photos of him with his family and they all seem to have close bonds. That said, it’s unclear how many siblings he has.
9. He Likes Animals
Some people feel very strongly about whether dogs being better than cats or vice versa. However, Lane refuses to pick a side. Lane’s Facebook reveals that he is a dog and cat person. Any of his fans who also like animals would probably appreciate it if he added more fur baby related content to his Instagram profile.
10. He Likes Spending Time Outdoors
Now that his acting career has really started to take off, there are a lot of things about Lane Factor’s life that are very different from other people his age. Despite that, however, he still likes to make time to be a typical teenager. When he isn’t busy with work, he enjoys being outside. He even used to film local football games so they could be live-streamed to the community.