Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lane Moore

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lane Moore

32 seconds ago

The phrase multi-talented may not even be all-encompassing enough to describe how talented Lane Moore really is. Over the years, she has found success as a comedian, writer, producer, actress, and many other things. No matter what she’s doing though, one thing is for sure: Lane loves to keep people entertained. Her bright personality and undeniable sense of humor have presented her with countless opportunities. She is probably most well known for her stand-up comedy show, Tinder Live, in which she interacts with her Tinder matches in real-time as a part of her performance. It’ll be awesome to see what other hilarious ideas she creates in the years to come. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Lane Moore.

1. She Started Making People Laugh At A Very Early Age

Being a comedian is simply something Lane was born to do. Lane told Read More Co., “I was doing accents and impressions really young. There’s a photo I have of me with a Pinocchio doll and it’s making a weird sideways smirk, and I was about 1 or 2 in this photo where I’m sitting next to it and making the same tiny smirk, and I love stuff like that because it shows I was pretty much born with this brain.”

2. She’s Bisexual

Unless you’re straight, being open about your sexuality can be very difficult. Even though the world is generally a more accepting place than it’s ever been, being a part of the LGBTQ+ community can still have negative consequences for a lot of people. Despite that, Lane has been open about the fact that she is bisexual.

3. She’s An Author

Writing has always been an important part of Lane’s life and it’s one of her favorite forms of self-expression. She is the author of a book titled How To Be Alone: If You Want To And Even If You Don’t which was released in 2018 and eventually went on to become a best seller.

4. She Started Her Career Doing Improv

Improv comedy might not be for everyone, but it definitely is one of the best ways for a person to sharpen their skills, and that’s exactly where Lane got her start. She still taps into her improv skills during Tinder Live because the conversations are happening right on the spot.

5. She Gave A Ted Talk

There’s no denying the fact that Lane knows a thing or two about making people laugh, but she also understands when to be serious. In 2019, Lane gave a TEDx Talk on How To Be Alone. During the presentation, she provided insight on how people can build and maintain connections with family and friends.

6. She’s An Award Winner

No matter what line of work you’re in, there’s no better feeling than knowing that your talent and dedication aren’t going unnoticed. In the entertainment industry, this recognition typically comes in the form of an award. So far, Lane has been fortunate to take home several awards. Most notably, she won a GLAAD Media Award in 2016.

7. She’s Is In A Band

Remember when I said that Lane is multi-talented? Here’s another one you can add to the list. She is a very skilled musician who sings, writes songs, and plays multiple instruments. She performs under the band name It Was Romance and she has released one album. It’s unclear if she has any musical projects in the works.

8. She Likes To Inspire Others

Making people laugh is obviously the major goal in all of Lane’s work, but that isn’t the only thing she cares about. She also loves using her skills to inspire other people. Lane also uses her social media presence to share positive and motivational messages to help people realize the importance of chasing their dreams.

9. She’s Honest About Struggles She Faces In Her Career

There are a lot of people who try to glamorize what it’s like to work in the entertainment industry, but that isn’t Lane’s style. She’s all about keeping it real. During an interview with Natfluence, Lane said, ” I’m very candid with how hard it is, how extra hard it is to do without support systems, how nonstop my schedule is, and how brutal it can be. But it’s worth it and it’s possible.”

10. She’s Fairly Private

Lane has been open about a lot of things during her career, but at the same time, she has also maintained a certain level of privacy. She’s very calculated about what she shares with the world, and it’s easy to understand why. Oftentimes when celebrities overshare, it ends up coming back to bite them.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Why Marshall Eriksen is the Best Character from How I Met Your Mother
The Suicide Squad Gets the Honest Trailer Treatment
Cartoon Spin-Offs Of Live-Action Films You Might Not Know Existed
What Makes Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham the Most Incredible Celebrity Parents
Star Wars Deepfake Turns Leonardo DiCaprio Into Young Anakin Skywalker
Home Sweet Home Alone: The Home Alone Reboot Is About to Spread Some Holiday Cheer
Five Movies That are Eerily Similar to Casablanca
Shaun of the Dead vs. Zombieland: Which Zombie Movie Is Better?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lane Moore
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kurtis Conner
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kayee Lovey
Whatever Happened to Gaius Charles?
Is Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Part of the MCU?
Comic Book Stories That Need The Movie Or Streaming Show Treatment
Fortnite Zero Point Superman Skin
What the Fortnite Zero Point Comics Could Mean For the Upcoming Superman Skin
The Best-Selling Comics in America Are All Japanese
Saint Seiya: The Four Knights Ranked From Strongest to Weakest
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Legendary Anime Evangelion Finishes its Rebuild
10 Dark and Disturbing Facts About Naruto
Warner Bros. and Jason DeMarco Teaming Up with new Anime Production Company
Jak and Daxter Through The Years
Why You Should Play Oxenfree
Zelda: Wind Waker “Unreal Engine” Fan Animation is Most Impressive
Video Games You Should Play: Persona 5