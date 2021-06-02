Lara Silva hasn’t been acting professionally for long, but she’s been able to make a large impact in a small window of time. After making her on-screen debut in 2016, she made a series of guest appearances before finally getting her big break in 2019 when she was cast as Eden in the TV series The Chosen. The role introduced Lara to a wide audience and also opened the door for more opportunities in the future. Although she hasn’t yet made an on-screen appearance in 2021, she has a couple of projects in the works which means that we’ll definitely be seeing more of Lara in the future. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Lara Silva.
1. She Fell In Love With Acting As A Child
Lara’s journey to becoming a professional actress looked a little bit different than most. She first developed an interest in acting when she was 10-years-old after being in a short film for a family friend. However, she didn’t really think about acting again until she was in her early 20s. At that point, she enrolled in acting classes and began working towards breaking into the industry.
2. She Is Married
Not only have the last few years been huge for Lara’s career, but she’s also had some major changes in her personal life as well. Lara is married to a man named Steven Covino who is a former soccer player and current coach. The couple married in the spring of 2021. They do not have any children.
3. She Has Been In Lots Of Commercials
Commercials may not be the most glamorous acting jobs, but they’re often a great way for people to get their foot in the door. Lara has done quite a few commercials in her career. Some of the companies she’s worked with include Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kentucky Fried Chicken.
4. She Loves Showing Her Fans Love
Having a strong fan base is a very important part of an entertainer’s career, but unfortunately, it is often overlooked. Lara, however, has lots of love and respect for her fans and she’s grateful for all the support they’ve shown her over the years. She loves using social media as a way to show her fans how much she appreciates them. Lara often shares photos of fan art that was created for her.
5. Her Faith Is Important To Her
Lara Silva is a woman of God and that’s something she’s been very open about during her career. Her faith plays an important role in her life and it’s something she never hesitates to lean on. During an interview with Against the Tide Media, Lara mentioned that she starts each morning by reading a devotional.
6. She Is A Will Smith Fan
Just because Lara is an actress doesn’t mean that she can’t admire other people’s work. When Lara was younger, she loved watching Will Smith’s movies. Like many people, she’s always admired the way he’s able to seamlessly move between genres. She also mentioned that she’s a fan of Jim Carrey.
7. She Enjoys Spending Time Outdoors
Lara feels blessed to be able to do something she loves for a living. Still, however, she appreciates any chance she gets to enjoy some time away from work. In her free time, Lara loves being outside. Some of her favorite things to do include laying out at the beach and going on hikes with her husband.
8. She Likes Roles That Challenge Her
Many actors find it easy to spend their entire career playing roles that allow them to stay within their comfort zone. That isn’t something Lara is interested in doing, though. She is the kind of actress who is always looking for roles that require her to push herself and expand her skills.
9. She Likes To Travel
In addition to having lived in Brazil and the United States, Lara enjoys traveling. She has been fortunate to visit lots of beautiful places across the United States and in other parts of the world. There’s no doubt that she’s going to be adding more stamps to her passport in the years to come.
10. She Is A Dog Mom
Lara and her husband may not technically have any kids, but that hasn’t stopped them from putting their parenting skills to good use. Lara is a very proud pet parent and she loves taking her dog with her on her outdoor adventures. It also looks like she may have a cat. Surprisingly, however, Lara hasn’t shared many photos of her fur babies on social media.