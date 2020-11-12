Best-known for his portrayal of Kevin Atwater in Chicago PD, LaRoyce Hawkins has been a fixture on millions of people’s TV screens for nearly a decade. Atwater has gone through lots of changes since the show began. Still, he has remained a likable and interesting character throughout his entire journey. As the show gets ready for it’s eight season, viewers are excited to see what is in store for Atwater and the rest of the team and LaRoyce is excited to get another chance to continue the character’s story. He also has a film project in the works called Hands Up, although it doesn’t have an officially release date just yet. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about LaRoyce Hawkins.
1. He’s A Stand-Up Comedian
Kevin Atwater is a fairly serious character, so that’s the side of LaRoyce that most people are familiar with. What many people don’t know is that he loves to laugh and joke around. Outside of acting, he is a very talented stand-up comedian. He has been performing for years and has done shows at several well-known venues including The Laugh Factory.
2. He’s An Illinois Native
Being a part of a show like Chicago PD is extra special for LaRoyce because it gives him the chance to represent his home. He was born and raised in the Chicago area and he is actually from the city of Harvey which is where Kevin Atwater is from. During an interview with Talk Nerdy With Us, LaRoyce said, “I take being from the Chicago area very, very seriously. It’s a responsibility that as an actor, I take a lot of pride in.”
3. He Was A High School Basketball Player
LaRoyce has been passionate about acting for many years, but during his younger years he was also passionate about sports. During his time at Thornton High School he was a member of the basketball team, however, by the time his high school career was over he was totally focused on acting.
4. He’s A Formally Trained Actor
After high school, LaRoyce earned a full academic scholarship to Illinois State University where he earned a degree in theater. He was heavily involved with various plays in the program. While still in school, he landed his first movie role in the 2008 film, The Express: The Ernie Davis Story.
5. He Loves Working Out
For some people getting up and going to the gym feels like a stressful chore, but it’s something that LaRoyce genuinely enjoys doing. When he isn’t working, he spends a lot of time in the gym making sure he is looking his best for when he’s back in front of the camera.
6. He Is A Member Of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.
During his time at Illinois State University, LaRoyce became a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. The organization is part of the Divine Nine and was founded at Howard University in 1911. Other notable Omega Psi Phi members include Michael Jordan and Steve Harvey.
7. He Was In A Video Game
LaRoyce is the type of person who is never afraid to try new things. A few years ago he decided to give voice acting a try. He did some voice work for the video game Watch Dogs which was released in 2014. He hasn’t mentioned whether or not he plans to do any more in the future.
8. He Loves Giving Back To The Community
LaRoyce is very community oriented and he believes it’s important for him to use the platform he’s built to help the people around him. He loves giving back to others and spends a lot of time visiting his hometown of Harvey to help work with young students.
9. He Has A Slight Case Of Narcolepsy
College is known for being a time of self discovery, and LaRoyce learned something very interesting about himself during his college years. Apparently, he has a tendency to fall asleep just about anywhere. He told the Chicago Tribune, “I discovered that I was a soft narcoleptic. If you leave me alone long enough with my eyes closed in a dark space, it just kind of happens, whether I’m supposed to be asleep or not. I just kind of knock out. My colleagues now at ‘Chicago P.D.,’ we’ll go to the movies and they’ll just know for a fact that I’m going to be asleep by the the middle of it.”
10. He’s A Producer
LaRoyce has spent the majority of his career in front of the camera, but he’s ready to get behind it as well. According to his page on IMDB he already has 1 producer credit. LaRoyce was the associate producer for a short film called Training Wheels which was released in 2018.