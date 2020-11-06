Home
Movies
Lashana Lynch is Officially Taking On the Role of 007

Lashana Lynch is Officially Taking On the Role of 007

1 min ago

There’s probably a small voice within a lot of us stating that no, Lashana Lynch cannot be the next 007. Go ahead and ignore that voice as much as you can since the truth is that while taking up the 007 mantle might not be the best idea, bringing in a new face and someone that could possibly keep the super spy movies going might work out in a big way. There’s nothing saying that the next Bond character couldn’t be a woman, apart from the fact that some people will, and already have spoken out against it. Seriously, if she can act the part and make it work, then let her do so since that’s all it is in the first place, acting. Some might want to take it further and say that this is such an iconic role that it can only be taken by someone that can embody who Bond is and what he does, but it’s likely that it’s time to simply retire Bond and move on with someone else in MI6 that can take his place and make it work just as well. Lynch has apparently been confirmed as the next 007 and even if some people don’t want to support her it’s more important to sit back and reserve any judgment until we get to see what she can do and if she’s really worthy of the mantle. If she is then great for Bond fans since she’ll be giving them another character to follow that could be a lot of fun to watch and could be quite adept at the job. If not, well, it was worth a try and maybe it’s time to go back to the drawing board or admit that Bond is a character that needs to simply retire. 

The funny thing is that people will likely take Lynch and see if she can continue to do any good rather than see the Bond movies fade away for good, but it doesn’t feel as though it will come to that. What it does feel like is that Lynch will actually do fairly well if not even better and rock the role she’s being given, but as with anyone, no matter their color, gender, nationality, etc., she’s going to have to earn it and keep earning it with each minute she’s on-screen. It’s not a man or a woman thing, it’s not a race thing, it’s an acting thing. The problem with so many fans, hardcore to casual, is that in recent years too many of them have become fixated on what roles a man or a woman can take, or what roles should go to POC’s or white people, and it’s become a massive headache for people that just want to see a good movie. There are some roles in movies and TV that absolutely need to go to men or women, or POC’s or white people since the fact is that they could be period pieces and in order to be as accurate as possible, for example, Barbarians on Netflix needed white Europeans since there weren’t a whole lot of POC’s around that part of Europe during that time. Another example is, of course, Black Panther, which is set in a fictional African nation and thus needed a lead that could reflect the majority of those that would live in such a location. That’s what it is, finding the right person for the role, no matter who they are or where they come from, and that’s the deal with Lashana in the role of 007. If she can rock this role, and a lot of people believe she can, then it’s time to accept the change and move on with it. If she stumbles somehow, which doesn’t sound likely but could happen, then it’s time to find someone else. 

But what people really need to do is to simply accept that some actors are going to be better than others at certain roles that don’t necessarily need one type of actor to make it work. The time for Bond to retire has been coming for a while, and while I don’t fully agree that his designation should be taken over, I do agree that Lynch could be a fresh face that could help the franchise continue to move forward, providing the storylines begin to change a bit and become just as interesting as they used to be. The whole ‘world is in danger’ bit is starting to wear kind of thin and has been for a while. But if Lynch can take this role and do something great with it then it’s time to accept that a female POC MI6 agent might be what’s needed to change things up a bit. If she can act the part then let her, and let it go. 


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Star Wars, Goonies, Game of Thrones, from fantasy to science fiction to the dramatic and silly, Tom is all about the greatest and most insane stories that can be found. Pacific Northwest for life y'all.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Why The Show Connecting Was Cancelled at NBC
Maybe It’s Time to Give the Show Pacific Blue a Reboot?
Here’s How You Can Be On HGTV’s Property Brothers: Forever Home
Check Out The Unofficial Trailer for X Men: The Animated Series
Lashana Lynch is Officially Taking On the Role of 007
Check Out The Among Us Live-Action Short Film
Did You Know Daniel Larusso Wasn’t Mr. Miyagi’s First Student?
Why Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Needs To Meet Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alanah Pearce
Whatever Happened to Shelley Duvall?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jay Ali
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Eddie Lucas
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The One DC Character Who Can’t Stand His Own Super Powers
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
When Grand Theft Auto Becomes Rated E! For Everyone
Check Out Rambo Fight in the Mortal Kombat 11 Trailer
Guy Spends 2 Years Making a Video Game to Propose to His Girlfriend
Video Proves That Mario’s Brother Luigi is a Monster