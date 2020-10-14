10 Things You Didn’t Know about Latif Nasser

You probably recognize Latif Nasser from his role as host of the Netflix series “Connected,” but did you know he’s also the executive producer? Did you know he’s doing a lot more than just hosting this show and producing it? He’s a man of many talents, but most people don’t know that much about him. He’s got a lot to offer, and he’s someone we feel you should get to know. If you’ve yet to watch his documentary series, it’s time to turn it on and become familiar with the message he’s trying to share. As for getting to know him a little more, leave that up to us right here.
1. He’s Got a Daytime Job
He’s the Director of Research at Radiolab, which is a popular and award-winning New York Public radio show. He shares all kinds of stories and makes sure those listening to the show are not only entertained, but also getting all the facts and knowledge that they can get from his role.
2. He’s Smart
Latif Nasser is a college-educated man with a Ph.D. He graduated with his Ph.D. from Harvard University. He was part of the Harvard History of Science Department, and we are simply not surprised by this at all. He’s into history, he’s into science, and he’s a smart guy.
3. He’s Married
Latif Nasser is married to Carly Mensch. If you think her name is familiar, you’re correct that it is. She is a playwright, producer, and television writer. She’s involved with the creation of the Netflix series “GLOW,” and she’s also a writer for shows like “Weeds” and others. She’s talented, as is her husband.
4. He’s Not Just a Harvard Guy
Remember a little earlier when we mentioned that he attended Harvard University? We forgot to mention that he only attended Harvard after he finished getting his primary college education from the exclusive Dartmouth College. That’s in New Hampshire, where he spent years studying and perfecting his craft before he was accepted into his continuing education program at Harvard.
5. He’s a Writer
His byline has been included in some of the most famous publications in the country. He’s written pieces for the Boston Globe, for example. He’s also a fan and an expert when it comes to TED Talks, where he’s given two of his own. His name has been included on works that were published in other famous publications, too. How about the New Yorker and the Atlantic? Are you impressed yet?
6. He’s a Dad
He and his wife aren’t the only people in their family. They might be a busy couple, but they are not too busy for their son, who is only two and-a-half. His name is Fivel, and we have to wonder what he will accomplish in his life with parents who have such intelligent genes like his own. We imagine we will hear his name again and again in the not too distant future.
7. Fivel Means…
It means “Bright One,” which his parents loved when they were looking up names for their little love. Carly Mensch’s history traces back to both Russia and Poland, and her husband’s heritage hails from both Tanzania and from India. They wanted a name that worked to include some of their son’s heritage from both of his families, and this is the name that they loved the most.
8. Is He A Second Time Dad?
On August 2, 2020, Latif Nasser responded to a tweet from Ian Frisch about how his wife is about to “have a baby in two days,” which leads us to believe that this family might be holding a little bit of something back from us. Perhaps their son is not their only little one anymore. If this is the case, congratulations to the new family of four.
9. He Calls Himself Nerdy
If Latif Nasser had to give himself an apt description, he would use the term ‘nerdy writer type,’ and that really does work. Although, we don’t like to make it seem like intelligent people are nerdy. Of course, some people are, but we like to think that intelligent people are just that; intelligent and good at what they do, as well as focused on things that are important.
10. This Documentary is His First Time on Screen
We know that Latif Nasser has been involved in other documentaries in the past, but we believe that his is his first time on the television screen himself. He might want to consider doing a little more of this in the future, if you ask us.