The Duggars are one of the most well-known families on reality TV, and they’re especially well-known for their conservative views. So it goes without saying that the gossip sites have had a field day with rumors that Jana Duggar and her longtime friend, Laura DeMasie, are more than just friends. Like Jana, Laura also comes from a very conservative background. Although there has been a lot of speculation from the media and fans, Jana and Laura as well as those close to them have always shut them down. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Laura DeMasie.
1. She Loves Being An Aunt
Family is very important to Laura and it’s evident in the close relationships she has with her loved ones. Laura doesn’t have any children of her own yet, but she takes her role as an aunt very seriously. She loves spending time with her nieces and nephews and she’s definitely in the running to be the fun aunt.
2. She’s A Wedding Planner
Laura is a woman of many talents and one of those talents includes wedding planning. She has a knack for making special occasions even more memorable. Although it doesn’t look like she’s started an official event planning business yet, she’s planning a few things for the Duggar family that have turned out wonderfully.
3. She Enjoys Traveling
Most people would agree that traveling is one of the best ways to spend time and money. Nothing can compare to the experience of seeing a new place and enjoying new experiences. Laura is definitely someone who likes to travel as often as she can. Over the years, has gotten to visit some great places like New Zealand and Australia.
4. She Has Never Been Married
Laura’s relationship status is one of the reasons many have speculated about her relationship with Jana. Neither of them have ever been married and they don’t seem to be heavily interested in finding a romantic partner. However, there are tons of reasons why both Laura and Jana have decided to stay single that don’t have anything to do with their feelings for each other.
5. She Is Very Religious
Laura grew up in the same faith as the Duggar family, and she continues to have a close relationship with God. She keeps her faith at the forefront of everything she does. Her Instagram bio even says, “The Gospel changes everything, and it is changing me”.
6. She’s Worked In Graphic Design
Creativity is one of Laura’s most notable qualities, and she strongly that she was put on this earth to create. She once worked as a graphic designer at a Christian based company called Embassy Media. Although she no longer works there, an old blog post shows that her organization to the company were greatly appreciated during her time there.
7. She’s A Brand Ambassador
Being a friend of the Duggar family definitely has its perks. For Laura, one of those perks has been an increased social media following. She currently has more than 21,000 followers on Instagram and has gotten the opportunity to work with several brands. Typically, Laura will post an item on her account with a discount code encouraging her followers to purchase the item. She likely gets a cut of the revenue for each item sold using her discount code.
8. She Loves The Outdoors
Spending all day in the house isn’t Laura’s idea of a good time. She loves to get outside and enjoy nature and she isn’t afraid to get a little dirt on her hands from time to time. She is a fairly adventurous person and some of her favorite hobbies include hiking, running, swimming, and snowboarding.
9. She’s A Sports Fan
There’s no information on whether or not Laura DeMasie has ever been an athlete herself, but she’s definitely a big sports fan. She loves attending live games and particularly enjoys baseball and football. She isn’t the type of person who is constantly posting about her favorite team, but she seems to be a fan of the Chicago Cubs.
10. She Moved To Atlanta
Like the Duggar family, Laura is also from Arkansas. However, many people were shocked in 2019 when she shared that she would be moving to the Atlanta area to take a job at a home decor company. Judging by her social media posts, though, it seems that she is currently back living in Arkansas.