10 Things You Didn’t Know about Laura Jallali

When Laura Jallali made her first appearance on 90Day Fiance: The Other Way, viewers were instantly intrigued with her story. Jallali and her boyfriend at the time, Aladin, couldn’t have been any more opposite. The two had an age difference of more than 20 years, and lived on opposite sides of the earth. Initially, it seemed like their relationship could work, but it quickly became apparent that they were on two very different pages. Now they’re both back on their own sides of the world, and a divorce appears to be in the future. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Laura Jalllali.
1. She’s Been Living In Ecuador
In 2019, it was reported that not only was Laura Jallali living in Ecuador, but she was stranded there. It’s not really clear why she chose to live in Ecuador of all places, especially because she had an issue with fellow cast member, Evelin Villegas, who is a native of Ecuador.
2. She’s Contemplated Suicide
As you may be able to imagine, Laura has gotten a lot of flack since being on 90 Day. Viewers have had a lot of negative things to say about Laura and her relationship, and the comments haven’t always been easy to ignore. Earlier this year (2020), Laura confessed that she had contemplated suicide due to all of the mean things people were saying about her.
3. She Started A YouTube Channel
Now that Laura has built up a pretty substantial fan base, she’s hoping to keep them engaged. She started a YouTube channel at the beginning of 2020 that she hopes to use to give her fans a unique glimpse into her life. Currently, the channel has 396 subscribers and a total of 8,095 views.
4. She Loves To Cook
If you’re looking for new recipes to add to your arsenal, Laura might be able to help. She loves to cook and will be uploading some cooking related content to her YouTube channel. Ironically, one of the only cooking videos she currently has on the channel is for Tabbouleh Salad, a dish that is popular in Aladin’s part of the world.
5. She Allegedly Lied To Aladin About Her Age
In 2019, Aladin spoke out to say that he felt he had been catfished by Laura. Apparently, she told him that she was 40 years old, when in reality she was more than 10 years older. Aladin said he found out about the discrepancy when he went to file for their marriage certificate and noticed the birthdate on her password. Laura claimed that there was an error with her passport, but she eventually came clean.
6. She’s Trying To Rebuild Her Relationship With Her Son
When Laura revealed that she was dating a younger man from Qatar, her son, Liam, was immediately suspicious. Even after attending Laura and Aladin’s wedding, Liam still wasn’t sold on his mother’s relationship. When Laura returned to the states, she tried to mend her relationship with Liam, but he didn’t seem very interested. However, it looks like Liam and Laura have made some progress and are finally on the right track.
7. She Loves Dogs
Laura has had to deal with a lot of disappointment, but if there’s something she can always rely on its her dog, Emerald. Laura enjoys spending as much time as possible with Emerald, and the two can often be found hanging out on the beach in Ecuador.
8. She Was Blindsided By Aladin Wanting A Divorce
Even though it was clear that Laura and Aladin didn’t have the perfect relationship, they seemed to be doing okay when she left t come back to the United States. However, on the 90 Day Tell All, it became clear that things were definitely off between them. By the end of 2019, reports began to circulate that Aladin had filed for divorce. Laura was blindsided by the move because despite their problems, she thought he would be committed to working through their issues.
9. She’s Trying To Stretch Her 15 Minutes Of Fame
Being a cast member on 90 Day Fiance has certainly changed Laura’s life and she’s trying to make the most of it. It’s unclear whether or not she’ll remain a part of the 90 Day franchise once her relationship with Aladin if officially over, but until then, she doens’t plan on going anywhere. She’s doing everything she can to extend her time in the spotlight and I can’t say that I blame her.
10. She’s From Canada
Although Laura has lived in Florida for many years, she is actually from Canada. In fact, she is hoping to return to there once she finds a way to leave Ecuador. Her son, Liam, has already moved back to Canada to live with his father.