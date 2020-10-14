Laura Marano may be just 24-years-old, but she already has almost 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She made her first on screen appearance in 2003 and she has been working consistently ever since. She is most well known as one of the stars of the Disney Channel sitcom, Ally & Austin which aired from 2011 to 2016. While her acting is the thing that made her famous, she is also a talented musician who has also been focusing on her music career for the last few years. With multiple talents and a work ethic that can’t be beat, Laura Marano has lots of things to look forward to. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Laura Marano.
1. She Uses A Flip Phone
For most of us, it’s almost impossible to imagine existing in 2020 without having a smart phone. For Laura on the other hand, life without a smart phone is business as usual. She still uses a flip phone and even named her independent record label, Flip Phone Records.
2. Her YouTube Channel Has More Than 80 Million Views
Now that she is an independent artist, Laura has to work extra hard to help get her music out there. So far, it looks like she’s been doing a great job. She has a YouTube channel where she often uploads her songs and videos. Not only does the channel have more than 605,000 subscribers, but it’s gotten more than 80 million total views.
3. Her Sister Is Also An Actress
Laura is the younger sister of actress Vanessa Marano who is best-known for playing Bay Kennish on the Freeform series, Switched at Birth. The two have a very close relationship and have even gotten the chance to work together on the TV series Without a Trace.
4. She Was In Finding Nemo
Laura has been focused on live action roles for the majority of her career, but she has also earned some voice acting experience. One of the first roles of her professional acting career was actually in the Disney film, Finding Nemo in which she did some minor voiceover work.
5. She’s Been An Ambassador For UNICEF
Charity work is something that has been a part of Laura’s career since the early days. She is especially passionate about causes that positively impact young people. In 2013, she became a the Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF Ambassador for UNICEF. According to a press release, Marano’s role meant that she would “advocate, educate and fundraise for the original Kids Helping Kids® campaign.”
6. She Studies At USC
Even though she started her acting career at an early age, Laura still managed to have a somewhat ‘normal’ life. She attended a traditional high school got to do many of the things other teenagers got to do. After high school she enrolled in classes at USC and has a goal of eventually earning her degree. In an interview with Insider Laura said, “I’ve been going to college part-time; I’m not going to graduate until I’m like 37 to 40 at this rate, but when you’ve been in the industry for such a long time and live in LA, it’s so easy to think the whole world is this bubble. Going to school has enabled me to see that there’s more out there.”
7. She Grew Up Tap Dancing
Being a performer is simply something Laura was meant to do. Prior to starting her acting career, she took tap dancing lessons for until she was about 8-years-old. Her tap dancing days may be over, but Laura still enjoys dancing and works with a choreographer for her live shows.
8. She’s A Big Natalie Portman Fan
Aside from her sister, Natalie Portman is another actress who Laura has always admired. She told Total Girl, “I absolutely love Natalie Portman. Like I think she is super inspiring and just a really not only just an awesome actress but just an awesome person.”
9. She Was On Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?
When Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader? debuted in 2007, it was one of the most popular game shows on the air. Even the show’s most dedicated fans may not recognize Laura from her time on the show. She was one of the original ‘students’ cast for the first season of the show.
10. She Uses Her Platform To Raise Awareness
There are certain issues that many celebrities shy away from because they don’t want to alienate any of their fans by saying the ‘wrong’ thing. Laura, however, hasn’t been so fearful of touching certain subjects. She has used her social media platform to support things like the Black Lives Matter movement, voting rights, and healthcare.