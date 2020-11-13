10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lauren Frihauf

When Lauren stepped on stage to perform on The Voice, she was ready to put on a show the judges wouldn’t forget. As soon as she started singing Melissa Etheridge’s “Come to My Window”, it didn’t take long for the judges’ ears to start perking up. The fact that she is only 16-years-old made her skills even more impressive. Both John and Gwen turned around to persuade Lauren to join their team, and she ended up deciding to be on Gwen’s team. However, in a turn of events, Lauren was stolen by John during the battle round. Even though she is now working with a new coach, her overall goal remains the same and viewers are excited to keep watching her perform. Continue reading to learn 10 things about The Voice contestant, Lauren Frihauf.
1. She Is Loved Music Since She Was A Kid
Music has been a part of Lauren’s life for as long as she can remember and it was clear at an early age that she was musically talented. She started taking piano lessons when she was around 6-years-old, and she eventually got involved with singing lessons and was particularly interesting in theater and opera.
2. She Studies At The School Of Rock
Lauren’s natural talent for music is undeniable, but she also has the formal training to back it up. She attends the School of Rock Aurora where she was able to focus on her craft. She also got the opportunity to go on tour with the School of Rock Allstars for two years in a row.
3. She Is A Songwriter
Lauren may be singing cover songs on The Voice, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have original music as well. She’s also a songwriter who has been working on her own music for the last few years. As far as we can tell, she hasn’t officially released any original songs just yet.
4. She Was Raised On A Farm
Lauren had a somewhat unique upbringing because she was raised on a farm. As you can imagine, farm life is quite different from what she’s experiencing now as a part of the voice, and things are only going to get more different the further she gets in her career. Fortunately, Lauren seems to have a good head on her shoulders and she’s determined not to forget where she comes from.
5. She Is Home Schooled
Not only was Lauren’s upbringing a little different from other people’s, but her high school experience is also very different from most people her age. Lauren is currently homeschooled which allows her to have the flexibility to focus on her music and do things like be on The Voice.
6. She Has A YouTube Channel
As an up and coming singer, getting your voice heard by as many people as possible is a must; being active on social media is one of the best ways to do that. Lauren created a YouTube channel in 2016 where she has uploaded nearly two dozen performances. Although her channel has only 839 subscribers, her videos have gotten more than 35,000 total views. As her journey on The Voice continues, her views will probably get even higher.
7. She Loves Animals
Music may be her first love, but Lauren also has lots of love for animals. She is a proud pet parent and she has two adorable fur babies. All of her fans will be happy to know that she loves both dogs and cats and they both make frequent appearances on her Instagram.
8. She Got A Shoutout From Melissa Etheridge
Lauren’s performance of “Come To My Window” perfectly demonstrated her tremendous vocal abilities, and The Voice’s judges and viewers aren’t the only people who noticed. Lauren got a shout out on Twitter on Instagram from Melissa Etheridge herself who said that she was “blown away” by Lauren’s performance.
9. She Is Part Of A Musical Duo
Lauren is performing as a solo artist on The Voice, but she’s also a part of a duo called LaTona which consists of her and another musician named Ben Suyat. Although the duo was very active in 2019 and performed at several venues, they haven’t seemed to have any activity in 2020.
10. She Is Passionate About The Environment
The importance of taking care of the earth seems like a no brainer to many people, but there are also a lot of people who choose to ignore the negative impact that people can have on the environment. Lauren is one of the people who is dedicated to taking good care of the environment and she encourages other people to do the same.