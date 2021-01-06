Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lauren Maddox

For 25 seasons, The Bachelor has been a fixture in the reality TV world. The show has helped give dozens of people a real shot at love, and Lauren Maddox is hoping to be the next lucky love bird. As a contestant on season 25, Lauren will be competing for a shot at a relationship — and hopefully a marriage — with North Carolina native, Matt James. While the focus of the show tends to be on The Bachelor himself, Lauren deserves some of the spotlight as well. With the perfect combination of beauty, ambition, and intelligence, Lauren shouldn’t have any trouble catching Matt’s eye. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Lauren Maddox.

1. She Is A Florida Native

Lauren was born and raised in sunny South Florida and she’s very proud of her roots. She still lives in the Miami area and spends as much time hanging out at the beach as she possibly can. If Lauren does end up winning The Bachelor, she and Matt are going to have to do some compromising when it comes on where to live. Matt currently lives in New York City.

2. She Is A Successful Lawyer

Lauren has worked extremely hard to make her dreams come true, and in many ways she has everything she’s ever wanted. After earning a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, she went on to earn a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Miami. She currently works as a lawyer.

3. She Is Looking Forward To Starting A Family

Even though she doesn’t have any children yet, Lauren is looking forward to having some in the future. She’s excited to build a family and she thinks Matt could be the perfect person to do it with. Hopefully Matt wants to have some children, too or else any chance they could have at starting a relationship would be out the window.

4. She Loves Fashion

As if beauty, brands, and ambition weren’t enough, Lauren also has an incredible sense of style. She loves putting outfits together and she knows how to dress for any occasion. Lauren isn’t afraid to take chances and she enjoys using clothing as a way to express her personality. If you’re also someone who enjoys fashion, you might want to keep an eye out for some of the looks Lauren will be serving throughout the season.

5. She Likes To Travel

Lauren is an adventurous person and she loves having new experiences. Traveling is one of her favorite ways to live her life to the fullest and she has been fortunate to get the opportunity to travel to different places all over the world. Some of the countries she’s visited include Dominican Republic and Italy.

6. She Enjoys Reading

Thanks to her demanding career, Lauren probably doesn’t get as much free time as she would like. When she does get the chance to relax, however, she loves to do it with a good book. She enjoys reading and she is a member of a book club with some of her friends.

7. She Is On TikTok

Lauren may not be a member of Gen Z, but that doesn’t mean that she can’t get on the TikTok wave. She has an account on the popular social media platform. She just started posting in December of 2020 and she hasn’t built a substantial following yet. There’s a very good chance that being on The Bachelor will help her account get more activity.

8. She Loves The Christmas Season

The holiday season is often referred to as ‘the most wonderful time of the year’ and it looks like Lauren would agree. Christmas is her favorite time and she loves to celebrate. Matt better be the kind of person whose cool with posing for Christmas pics in matching pajamas.

9. She’s A Pet Parent

Sure, Lauren may not technically have any children, but that doesn’t mean that she isn’t a mother. She is the very proud parent to two adorable French bulldogs named Jet and Capri. Like any other proud pet parent, Lauren has set up an Instagram account just for her dogs.

10. She’s A Private Person

Lauren may be doing a reality TV show, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that she wants the world all in her business. She actually seems to be a pretty private person. Although she is active on social media, her posts don’t reveal anything about her personal life. Viewers will likely get to know more about her as the season goes on.

