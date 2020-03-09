This young singer/songwriter lives in Tennessee and is a contender for this season’s American Idol. The young brunette has already recorded and released several records, with her first, being in her young teens. She not only has talent, but she has connections, as she is currently involved with a country music star himself, and he even stood by her side as she auditioned for the popular talent show. Growing up in a home where music was a staple in her home, primarily country and Gospel, it’s fitting that this talented singer would feel right at home making these her niches. You can follow her journey on the show and on her social media, but keep reading to find out 10 things you didn’t know about Lauren Mascitti.
1. She appeared on season 18 of American Idol
With her grandmother’s and her fiance’s support and encouragement, Mascitti was convinced to try out for American Idol, season 18. So, throwing caution to the wind, she says she took a leap of a faith and did it. The auditioning process is still happening but she is going to be a great contender and one worth watching to see how far she goes.
2. She was under ten years of age when she wrote her first album
At seven years old, Mascitti already had an album in the making. While other little girls are playing with dolls and having fun with their friends, Mascitti was busy putting her first album together. That’s right, she wrote her first album at seven years of age and by the time she was twelve, she had already released four solo records. Incredibly enough, she actually did record her first album at the age of 15 and it was titled, Child of God. The album did so well, it debuted at number 70 on the National Southern Gospel Radio Chart, according to the interview published on Heavy.com.
3. She was featured on the front page of her local paper
Mascitti’s name made a big splash in her community when she landed a spot on American Idol. Her local paper, the Canton OH Sunday paper even thought so and they have been keeping up with her progress all through the years. She’s even been interviewed several times since she was just 12 years of age by the paper. But when you hit it big time by getting on the infamous American Idol, that’s apparently front-page news, which is where she found herself one morning in her local town. After the article published, Mascitti gave a big shout-out to Dan Kane from the paper, to thank him for the beautiful article.
4. She’s a devout Christian
Mascitti is not only proud of her music and where she’s heading with her career, but she will openly tell you that she gives all that she’s got, to the grace of God. She is a devout Christian and has been attending church with her grandmother since she was very young. One of her favorite Bible verses is Jeremiah 29:1, and says she holds close to those words that praise God for all His blessings and states that it is His will that will be done. She wholeheartedly believes God has great plans for her.
5. She got to hang out with the biggest names in music
It’s one thing to be on stage in front of some of the biggest music stars alive today and singing for them, but to be able to spend a little time with them is a bit mind-blowing, which is how Mascitti describes her experience with it all. It would be a dream come true for any music fan to be able to say they got to hang out with Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, and now Mascitti gets to add that to her bragging rights.
6. She’s been compared to Linda Ronstadt
According to an interview posted on Meaww.com, many of the fans are not only voicing their instant love for the young singer’s choices of songs, but for the way she sounds. For many, her voice brings another singer to mind, and she’s one of the biggest names in the music business, Linda Ronstadt. That’s got to feel like a huge compliment, and I’m sure Mascitti appreciates all the positive feedback from fans.
7. Her album is a little bit country; and a little bit Gospel
Mascitti’s album, God Made Woman, takes two traditions she grew up with, and combines them to get a fresh, new sound on two types of music that are not only close to her heart, they are her roots. She uses the sound of traditional country music along with her love of Gospel, in the songs on her album since, according to her, they are both a part of who she is, and both are engraved in her soul.
8. She wasn’t raised by her biological parents
Mascitti wasn’t brought up by her natural parents. Not much is said about it, but she was adopted by her biological grandparents and it’s from her grandparents where she learned to love country music, along with gospel. She claims her grandmother has been her biggest supporter when it’s come to her music. Mascitti said she grew up listening to old country, something her grandfather loved, and has always had Gospel in her soul, since becoming an active member of her grandmother’s church while growing up.
9. She’s engaged, and he’s a singer, too
Yes, Mascitti is off the market and she’s actually on the verge of getting married. Mascitti is engaged to Shawn Camp, an American musician who also performs and produces both country and American music. He’s a Grammy winner and often works side-by-side with his fiance, Mascitti, to create new songs and albums, and even accompanied her to her American Idol audition.
10. She’s a registered nurse
Music may be her love, but she has another job as well, and that’s taking care of people. Mascitti graduated with her nursing degree, and she says that being a nurse has taught her a lot about life. She’s heard lots of stories, witnessed lots of situations, and she loves helping people. She considers herself a nurse by day, working at Dickson’s TriStar Horizon Medical Center, and a singer by night.