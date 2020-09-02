Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Laurence Leboeuf

If you’re a fan of Laurence Leboeuf, it may be hard for you to believe that it’s been almost 25 years since she first popped up on the screen. Over the course of her career, Laurence has gotten nearly 50 acting credits, and she’s had lots of memorable roles along the way. Now, there’s yet another great role Laurence is proud to add to her resume. She’s a main character in the new series, Transplant, which aires on the Canadian network, CTV. Not only will the show keep you entertained, but it will also give you the chance to see Laurence show off her tremendous talent. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Laurence Leboeuf.

1. She Loves To Travel

Laurence is an adventurous person who likes to experience the world as much as possible. One of the best ways to do that is by traveling. Laurence is fortunate that her career has allowed her to do just that. She has visited several difference places including England, Berlin, and Italy.

2. She’s Not Very Active On Social Media

Social media is one of the first places people go when they want to learn more about one of their favorite celebrities. However, Laurence’s fans won’t find too much when they go searching for her on Instagram and Twitter. Although she has an account on each platform, she isn’t very active on either although she does post more frequently on Twitter than she does on Instagram.

3. She Started Acting At Around 10-Years-Old

Laurence fell in love with acting at a very early age and it quickly became clear that she’s a natural at it. She started acting when she was about 10-years-old and eventually reached the point where she told her parents that she was ready to start going out for auditions.

4. She Has Had Roles In English And French

French is Laurence’s first language and the only language she spoke several years. She learned English once she started to get more involved with acting. Being bilingual has had a big impact on Laurence’s career and has given her more opportunities to work between the United States and France.

5. She’s A Private Person

Despite working in a field that has kept her in the public eye for almost 25 years, Laurence has managed to keep many of the details of her personal life on the low. She likes to keep the focus of her interviews on the things she has going on professionally and she hasn’t shared much information about her private lire.

6. She Doesn’t Back Down From A Challenge

Laurence is the kind of actor who enjoys trying new things and she is’t afraid to take on roles that bring her outside of her comfort zone. She told Pop Entertainment, “My goal is to always transform and to always do things that are going to challenge me. Things that I’m going to look different and feel different. I hope people don’t always recognize me in things and don’t always already guess that it’s me. I hope that I keep being versatile in my work and to keep going forward.”

7. Both Of Her Parents Are Actors

When Laurence decided to get into acting, the decision probably didn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone who knew her. Both of Laruence’s parents are actors who mostly worked in Quebec. As a child, she spent a lot of time around acting and simply knew it was something she waned to try

8. She Appreciates Work/Life Balance

For many people, work becomes the focal point of their lives. Laurence has never been that kind of person, though. In an interview with The TV Junkies, Laurence said, “I really love living, doing nothing, and seeing friends and family. That’s extremely important to me.”

9. She Wants To Play An Elf One Day

Okay, it doesn’t specifically have to be an elf, but Laurence certainly wouldn’t mind. She is a big fan of the fantasy genre and would love the chance to play some fun characters from that world. An elf is at the top of her list, but she’s also open to other opportunities.

10. She Has Supported Black Lives Matter

We’re already established that Laurence doesn’t spend a lot of time on social media. But when she does use her platforms she isn’t afraid to let her thoughts be known. She participated in Black Out Tuesday which was a social media movement designed as a way for people to show their solidarity with Black Lives Matter. She also shared a post on Instagram revealing that she was extremely frustrated with the racism that takes place on s regular basis.


