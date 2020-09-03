LaVan Davis doesn’t have many acting credits on his resume, but that’s partly because he’s been playing the role of Curtis Payne for for nearly a decade and a half. Fans of Tyler Perry’s House of Payne and The Paynes will instantly recognize LaVan who has been a main character on both shows. LaVan’s sense of humor and ability to display serious skill in a silly show is what has made him stand out over the years. With The Paynes returning for a new season on BET, LaVan’s fans can’t wait to see him in action again and there’s no doubt that Uncle Curtis is going to bring the funny. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about LaVan Davis.
1. He’s Also A Musician
LaVan’s career as an actor is what has gotten him the most attention, but many people don’t realize that he’s also a musician. LaVan loves to make music and has an incredible voice. He has suggested that he plans to release music, but we weren’t able to locate any of his work on streaming platforms.
2. He Isn’t Married To Cassi Davis In Real Life
There’s no denying the fact that LaVan and his on screen wife, Cassi Davis, have some serious chemistry. In fact, playing the Paynes isn’t the first time these two have portrayed a couple. The also played a married couple in the play Madea Goes to Jail. However, despite having the same last name, the couple isn’t actually married in real life. Cassi Davis is married to Kerry Patton and it’s unclear whether or not LaVan is married.
3. He’s Worked With Tyler Perry On Several Projects
The Paynes and House of Payne aren’t the only times LaVan Davis has worked with Tyler Perry. LaVan and Perry have actually worked together on several occasions. LaVan had roles in Meet the Browns, Daddy’s Little Girls, Why Did I Get Married, and some of Perry’s plays.
4. He’s A Comedian
LaVan is definitely a man of many talents and he has a natural ability to make people laugh. This skill is part of what makes his work as Curtis Payne so memorable and entertaining. Even prior to the show he was putting his sense of humor to good use as a comedian.
5. He’s Not Active On Social Media
The internet has become a powerful tool for people in the entertainment industry. Thanks to social media, actors can keep in touch with their fans and promote current and upcoming projects. However, LaVan hasn’t bought into the hype of social media. Although he has accounts on Instagram and Twitter, he is not active on either platform.
6. He’s Very Private
Many people who have been in the industry for as long as LaVan have become open books. When you think of some of your favorite celebrities you probably know much more about them than you care to. That isn’t how LaVan gets down, though. He likes his privacy and hasn’t shared much information about his personal life.
7. He Would Love To Work With Steven Spielberg
LaVan has had lots of amazing opportunities over the course of his career and he’s grateful for every single one of them. Although he hasn’t spent too much time thinking about people he’d like to work with in the future, he did mention that Steven Spielberg is definitely on his list.
8. He Loves Old School Music
Not only is LaVan a talented musician, he’s also a big fan of music. But, he doesn’t really keep up with pop music and the different trends that go on in the industry. Instead, he prefers to listen to old school music by legendary artists such as Stevie Wonder and The Isley Brothers.
9. He’s Not As Old As His Character On The Paynes
Curtis Payne’s exact age isn’t mentioned on the show, but it’s clear that he’s meant to be at retirement age at this point in the season. Many viewers have likely assumed that LaVan and the character are close in age, but that isn’t really the case. LaVan is only in his early 50s. The gray hair Curtis so effortlessly sports is also a wig.
10. He Has Strong Faith In God
Curtis is a proud man of God and his faith has helped guide his decisions throughout his career. He is a firm believer that God has been a key component to his success. Although the entertainment industry can be known for lots of negativity and shady business, Curtis believes that his faith has always helped to steer him in a positive direction.