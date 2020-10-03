With 20 years of experience as a professional actor, it’s safe to say that Laz Alonso has earned his stripes. Throughout his career, he has displayed the ability to play a wide range of roles and he has become a fixture on both the big and small screens. Laz has gotten the chance to work with some of the biggest names in the industry. He is perhaps best-known for his role as Tsu’tey in Avatar. He has also appeared in films like Jarhead and TV shows like The Boys. Regardless of the role or the project, Laz can always be relied on to put on a performance that no one will forget. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Laz Alonso.
1. He Used To Work In Corporate America
Laz has always had an interest in the entertainment industry, but life had other plans for him. Prior to getting into acting, he worked in corporate America as an investment banker on Wall Street. However, like many creative people, he eventually realized that a 9 to 5 job simply wasn’t for him.
2. He’s A Howard University Alum
Laz is a native of Washington D.C. and he decided to stay close to home to attend the infamous HBCU, Howard University. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and he is a very proud Howard Alum. The school is also home to several other notable alumni including the late Chadwick Boseman.
3. He Began His Career As A Host
When last initially entered the entertainment industry, it wasn’t as only an actor. In the early 2000s, he also did some TV hosting gigs with BET. The jobs may not have been glamorous, but they helped get his face in front of big audiences and helped him build a fan base.
4. He Has Cuban Roots
Laz was born and raised in the United States, but he has Cuban roots. He has been very vocal about his Afro-Latino identity and has used his platform to educate others. During an interview he said, “I’m Black first. Cuban-American or Latin-American, that’s not a race; that’s an ethnicity. My race is Black. It don’t matter what country your Blackness is from.”
5. He’s An Emmy Winner
With a career like the one Laz is having, the fact that he has won an Emmy probably isn’t that surprising to most people. What many people might find surprising though, is that the Emmy wasn’t for any of his notable TV roles. It was actually for his appearance in a Budweiser ‘Wassup’ commercial.
6. He Loves Boxing
Laz definitely loves to take good care of his body and his mind by staying active. As a child he began to practice martial arts and this is something that he has continued to do throughout the years. He loves boxing and has incorporated into his regular fitness routine.
7. He’s A Brand Ambassador For Cadillac
Being a brand ambassador on social media has become a quick and easy way for brands and influencers to benefit from what each other has to offer. Laz currently has a partnership with Cadillac and has shared several photos and videos of himself enjoying his Escalade.
8. His Faith Is Very Important To Him
Laz is a proud Christian and his faith has helped guide him through the ups and downs of his career. He told Jet Magazine, “God has never let me down…When you are going through a lull—ask what do you want me to learn. He is giving you a minute to speak to you because He’s saying I need you …we need Him, but He needs us. That’s the time when the best information comes—you grow the most, you become strongest in faith and you rely on it the most.”
9. He Was In A Toni Braxton Video
There’s no denying the fact that Laz is a talented actor, but it’s also no secret that the camera loves his good looks as well. In 2009 he got the chance to put his looks to good use as the main interest in the music video for Toni Braxton’s song “Hit The Freeway” featuring Loon.
10. He Loves Clean Hair
Everybody has a few things that they tend to look for in romantic partners, for Laz Alonso, one of those things is clean hair. During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Laz said that he loves it when a woman’s hair smells good. If any ladies reading this were thinking of sliding into Laz’ DMs, this is a good thing to keep in mind.