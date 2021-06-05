There was once a time when celebrity status was reserved for actors, musicians, and professional athletes. Those days, however, are long gone. Thanks to the internet, people can now achieve fame simply by being active on social media. Lea Elui Ganet is one of the many people to benefit from this change. The well-known social media influencer has built a following that includes millions of people all over the world. Unlike some people who are big on just one platform, Lea is a star across the internet. She is popular for her dancing and lip-syncing videos and her fan base seems to grow on what seems to be a daily basis. Keep reading to find out 10 things you didn’t know about Lea Elui Ganet.
1. She Started Posting On Social Media For Fun
There are some people who start social media accounts with the hope of eventually becoming famous, but Lea isn’t one of those people. When she started posting on social media it was just meant to be a way for her to have fun. However, it didn’t take long for her to start gaining attention.
2. She Is Very Close To Her Mother
Most 20-year-olds can’t wait to get as far away from their parents as possible. As we already know, however, Lea isn’t like most 20-year-olds. She has a great relationship with her mom who has supported her from the very beginning. Lea also credits her as being one of her biggest inspirations.
3. She Is Bilingual
Lea was born in France and she is very proud of her roots. Lea is fluent in both English and French. During a Q&A video, she shared that in addition to being French, she also has a little bit of Italian ancestry. Lea eventually relocated to the United States and currently lives in the Los Angeles area.
4. She Has A YouTube Channel
TikTok is the platform most commonly associated with Lea, but as mentioned earlier she has found popularity across the entire internet. She has a YouTube channel that has 1.17 million subscribers. Unfortunately, though, Lea hasn’t posted any new videos in over two years.
5. She Is A Private Person
Even though Lea is popular for creating content for the internet, that doesn’t mean that she likes to let the world into every aspect of her life. For the most part, she is a very private person. Outside of some basic details, there isn’t much information online about her. Since we’ve all seen what can happen when people share too much on the internet, it’s probably for the best that Lea keep her private life out of the public eye.
6. She Used Social Media To Raise Money For College
Within the last decade or so, having a large social media following has become a legitimate opportunity to make money. Lea got her first real taste of this back in 2018 when she was able to use Triller to raise $50,000 to pay for her college tuition. It doesn’t appear that she ever ended up going to college, however.
7. Her Dog Is Also Popular On Social Media
Lea is a very proud pet parent and her dog Leo is her best friend and the two go on a lot of adventures together.. Not only does Leo make lots of appearances on Lea’s Instagram profile, but he also has an account of his own. As of now, Leo has more than 81,000 followers on Instagram.
8. She Loves To Travel
Lea is what many people would consider a woman of the world. On top of having lived in France and the United States, she has also gotten the chance to travel to many beautiful destinations. Some of the places she’s visited include Greece, Saint Tropez, and Dubai. Lea especially loves spending her vacations relaxing on beautiful beaches.
9. She Has Shown Support For The Black Lives Matter Movement
Lea is best known for creating light-hearted content, but that hasn’t stopped her from using her platform to address more serious issues. She has spoken out against racism and supported the Black Lives Matter Movement. She even participated in a virtual show of solidarity called Blackout Tuesday.
10. She Has Partnered With Some Major Brands
The success Lea has had on social media has given her the opportunity to work with some of the biggest names in fashion and beauty. She has collaborated with Givenchy and there will likely even more partnerships coming down the pipeline. It’ll be interesting to see what Lea decides to do with her platform in the years to come.