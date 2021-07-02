Even though America’s Got Talent is open to all sorts of performers, it’s often singers that get the most attention. However, Lea Kyle has officially changed that with her skills as a quick change artist. Her recent performance not only earned her a Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum, but it also has lots of AGT fans talking. Even if you don’t believe in magic, you have to admit that Lea’s performance was incredibly impressive. We’ll all have to keep watching to see if she has what it takes to make it all the way to the end of the season, but for now she’s enjoying her big moment. Even if she doesn’t win, there will probably be lots of new doors opening for her. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Lea Kyle.
1. She Is From France
The name of the show may be America’s Got Talent, but that doesn’t mean that only people from the United States are allowed to compete. Lea Kyle is originally from France although it’s unclear exactly where she lives at the moment. No matter how far she is from her hometown of Bordeaux, she’s always proud to represent.
2. AGT Isn’t Her First Time On TV
If it seemed like Lea Kyle was pretty comfortable performing in front of the AGT cameras, that’s probably because being on the show wasn’t her first time doing a TV performance. According to her IMDB page, she also appeared on an episode of Penn & Teller: Fool Us in 2020.
3. She Likes To Travel
Lea loves to get out and explore as much as she can. After all, having new experiences is a very important part of the creative process. Thanks to her skills, Lea has gotten the chance to travel to different places all over the world. As her career continues to grow, there’s no doubt that she’ll be adding lots of other stamps to her passport.
4. Her Boyfriend Also Competed On AGT
Lea hasn’t just found the thing she loves to do, she also found the person she loves to do life with. She is in a happy relationship with Florian Sainvet who was a contestant on America’s Got Talent in 2020. He also competed as a magician. It’s unclear how long they’ve been together, but they seem to be going strong.
5. She Likes To Sew
Lea’s love for clothing extends well beyond performing as a quick-change artist. She also loves to sew and makes many of the dresses she makes. Her ability to make her own clothing definitely comes in handy in her line of work and it’s also a great way for her to express her creativity.
6. She Is A Private Person
Lea has been in the spotlight for a few years now, but she’s never gotten caught up in all of the hype that comes with a career in the public eye. When she isn’t performing, she likes to be low-key. From what we can tell, she hasn’t done many interviews and her social media posts don’t reveal much about her life.
7. Her Social Media Following Is Growing
Social media is the perfect place for a performer like Lea to build her brand. Lea now has almost 20,000 followers on Instagram. There’s no way of knowing how many of them came from watching her on America’s Got Talent, but there’s a good chance being on the show has really increased her numbers.
8. She Has A YouTube Channel
Instagram may be the place where Lea has the biggest following, but it’s not the only platform she’s active on. She has a YouTube channel with 2,500 subscribers and more than 524,000 total views. Unfortunately, however, she doesn’t post new videos regularly.
9. She Has Been Performing For Almost A Decade
When it comes to quick change artistry, Lea isn’t new to it – she’s true to it. Quick change isn’t something she just picked up so she could get on TV, Lea has been doing her thing for almost 10 years after her boyfriend introduced her to the world of magic. Lea quickly fell in love with it and she realized that the possibilities were endless.
10. Quick Change Isn’t The Only Magic She Knows
Most people are familiar with Lea for her quick-change performances, but that isn’t the only part of the magic world she’s involved in. She also does other kinds of performances. In fact, she was already doing other forms of magic when she discovered quick change. Hopefully, we’ll get the chance to see a little more during her time on America’s Got Talent.