Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Leah Gibson

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Leah Gibson

1 min ago

For nearly 15 years, Leah Gibson has been consistently landing on screen opportunities. Her versatile acting skills have opened a world of possibilities and she’s gotten the chance to work on lots of successful projects. Most viewers will remember her best for her role in shows like Manifest and Jessica Jones and movies like The Twilight Saga: Eclipse. Recently, Leah has been able to add yet another big name to her resume. She was cast as Tatiana in the CW series Batwoman. As great opportunities continue to come her way, Leah continues to prove that she’s capable of taking on any kind of role that comes her way. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Leah Gibson.

1. She Is From Canada

At this point in her career, Leah has been a part of so many American productions that a lot of people have probably assumed that she is from the United States. In reality though, she was born and raised in Canada. She is originally from British Columbia but moved to Vancouver when she decided to pursue a career in acting.

2. She Grew Up Dancing

Even before Leah was interested in acting, she knew that performing was her calling. She began taking dance lessons at an early age and trained in several different styles over the years. Although it’s clear that acting is her main focus now, she still enjoys dancing when she gets the chance. She has even taught a pole dancing class.

3. She Has Theater Experience

Lots of actors aim for on screen roles because they tend to be the most lucrative. There’s something about the stage, however, that many actors simply can’t resist. Leah has gotten the chance to get some theater experience over the years and she actually began her professional career doing theater work.

4. She Loves To Read

Leah doesn’t just enjoy telling stories, she also enjoys being entertained by them. When she has time off from work, getting lost in a good book is one of her favorite things to do. As you can imagine, she can spend hours simply browsing around a bookstore. Her interest in learning new things is something that has been very beneficial to her acting career.

5. She Studied Psychology

After high school, Leah enrolled at the University of Victoria where she began studying psychology. Her plans quickly changed, however, when she made the decision to leave school early and focus entirely on actin. Most people would agree that dropping out of school to chase a dream can be a risky decision, but the risk has definitely been worth the reward.

6. She Has A Twin

Most people come into this world alone, but not Leah Gibson. She has a twin sister named Erin who is an artist. Unfortunately we weren’t able to locate any additional information on her twin. It’s also unclear whether the two are identical or fraternal.

7. She Is A Singer

Self expression is something that Leah has always valued, and acting and dancing aren’t the only ways she likes to express herself. She enjoys singing and often does cabaret performances during her time off from acting. It doesn’t appear that she has released any original music of her own, or that she has any plans to.

8. She Is A Dog Mom

Leah has never been married and she doesn’t have any children, but she’s started a family in her own way. She is a proud dog person and a very devoted pet parent to her fur baby, Artie. The two do almost everything together and she genuinely thinks of him as her son. Although he makes very frequent appearances on her Instagram profile, he doesn’t have one of his own.

9. She Is Certified In Kundalini Yoga

Acting may be what takes up most of Leah’s time, but we you can probably already tell, it certainly isn’t her only interest. She is very passionate about taking care of her mental and physical health and exercise has become a way for her to do that. She loves doing yoga and in the summer of 2019 she became a certified Kundalini Yoga instructor. In addition to yoga, she loves spending time outdoors and some of her favorite activities include hiking and swimming.

10. She Was In An Episode Of Supernatural 

Leah currently has almost 50 on screen credits to her name, and some of them include some pretty popular projects. In 2010, just a few years after making her on screen debut, she appeared in an episode of Supernatural in which she played a character named Palomino.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

WandaVision Finale Recap: And The Story Continues
American Gods: The Rapture of Burning
Men in Kilts: Witchcraft and Superstition
Pawn Stars Season 16
Why Pawn Stars Can’t Sell Your Items Right Away
Strange Aquaman 2 Deepfake Turns Johnny Depp Into Mera
Five Completely Forgettable Great Films
Do Werewolves Or Vampires Have The Better Movies?
10 Actors Who Didn’t Belong in the Roles They Played
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Leah Gibson
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jimmy Fowlie
Whatever Happened to Victor Williams?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lee Sun-kyun
Why Rintrah Deserves a Solo Movie or TV Series
House of M WandaVision
Five Characters From Marvel’s “House of M” We Want To See in WandaVision
Marvel comics: House of M
Top 10 Marvel Comics Storylines You Should Read
10 Marvel Heroes That Actually Act More Like Villains
Demon Slayer
Every Anime Announced for 2021 (So Far)
Crunchyroll Beta
Crunchyroll Launches New Beta For US Anime Fans
2020 Anime Awards
What Happened at the 2020 Anime Awards?
Anime Hero Match-up: Tanjiro vs. Deku
Five Anime Hero Face-Offs We Want to See
Xbox Bethesda
Xbox acquires Bethesda, What Does This Mean For PlayStation?
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact “All That Glitters” Event Downtime Compensation
Valheim weapons
Valheim Weapons and How to Craft Them
$70 games
What Needs to Change if Video Games Start to Cost $70