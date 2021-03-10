For nearly 15 years, Leah Gibson has been consistently landing on screen opportunities. Her versatile acting skills have opened a world of possibilities and she’s gotten the chance to work on lots of successful projects. Most viewers will remember her best for her role in shows like Manifest and Jessica Jones and movies like The Twilight Saga: Eclipse. Recently, Leah has been able to add yet another big name to her resume. She was cast as Tatiana in the CW series Batwoman. As great opportunities continue to come her way, Leah continues to prove that she’s capable of taking on any kind of role that comes her way. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Leah Gibson.
1. She Is From Canada
At this point in her career, Leah has been a part of so many American productions that a lot of people have probably assumed that she is from the United States. In reality though, she was born and raised in Canada. She is originally from British Columbia but moved to Vancouver when she decided to pursue a career in acting.
2. She Grew Up Dancing
Even before Leah was interested in acting, she knew that performing was her calling. She began taking dance lessons at an early age and trained in several different styles over the years. Although it’s clear that acting is her main focus now, she still enjoys dancing when she gets the chance. She has even taught a pole dancing class.
3. She Has Theater Experience
Lots of actors aim for on screen roles because they tend to be the most lucrative. There’s something about the stage, however, that many actors simply can’t resist. Leah has gotten the chance to get some theater experience over the years and she actually began her professional career doing theater work.
4. She Loves To Read
Leah doesn’t just enjoy telling stories, she also enjoys being entertained by them. When she has time off from work, getting lost in a good book is one of her favorite things to do. As you can imagine, she can spend hours simply browsing around a bookstore. Her interest in learning new things is something that has been very beneficial to her acting career.
5. She Studied Psychology
After high school, Leah enrolled at the University of Victoria where she began studying psychology. Her plans quickly changed, however, when she made the decision to leave school early and focus entirely on actin. Most people would agree that dropping out of school to chase a dream can be a risky decision, but the risk has definitely been worth the reward.
6. She Has A Twin
Most people come into this world alone, but not Leah Gibson. She has a twin sister named Erin who is an artist. Unfortunately we weren’t able to locate any additional information on her twin. It’s also unclear whether the two are identical or fraternal.
7. She Is A Singer
Self expression is something that Leah has always valued, and acting and dancing aren’t the only ways she likes to express herself. She enjoys singing and often does cabaret performances during her time off from acting. It doesn’t appear that she has released any original music of her own, or that she has any plans to.
8. She Is A Dog Mom
Leah has never been married and she doesn’t have any children, but she’s started a family in her own way. She is a proud dog person and a very devoted pet parent to her fur baby, Artie. The two do almost everything together and she genuinely thinks of him as her son. Although he makes very frequent appearances on her Instagram profile, he doesn’t have one of his own.
9. She Is Certified In Kundalini Yoga
Acting may be what takes up most of Leah’s time, but we you can probably already tell, it certainly isn’t her only interest. She is very passionate about taking care of her mental and physical health and exercise has become a way for her to do that. She loves doing yoga and in the summer of 2019 she became a certified Kundalini Yoga instructor. In addition to yoga, she loves spending time outdoors and some of her favorite activities include hiking and swimming.
10. She Was In An Episode Of Supernatural
Leah currently has almost 50 on screen credits to her name, and some of them include some pretty popular projects. In 2010, just a few years after making her on screen debut, she appeared in an episode of Supernatural in which she played a character named Palomino.