Working in the entertainment industry can be discouraging, but sometimes the big break is right around the corner. After more than a decade of hard work, Leah McNamara is finally starting to see some of the rewards. The last few years have been great for her, and it’s looking like things are only going to get better. In 2019, Leah had a recurring role in the BBC series, Dublin Murders. More recently, she was cast in another recurring role in the new Hulu Original series, Normal People. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Leah McNamara.
1. She Has A Degree In Drama
After attending Castletroy College, Leah McNamara went on to study at University College Cork. She graduated in 2015 with a degree in drama and theater. She then went on to study at the Bow Street Academy where she graduated once again in 2017.
2. She Had Fun Playing A Psychopath
One of the exciting things about acting is getting the chance to play all sorts of different types of people. However, sometimes those people can tape into some very dark places. When Leah landed the role as Rosalind on Dublin Murders, she was excited to get the chance to play the psychopathic character. She told Evoke, “When I got that last script I was just like: “This is amazing.” It’s just such amazing material, so for any actor to get to work with that material it was great. It was a lot of fun.’”
3. She Was An ADIFF Award Nominee
Leah McNamara hasn’t won any awards yet, but her time is definitely coming. In 2017, she was nominated for a Audi Dublin International Film Festival Award. When asked how she felt about the nomination, Leah said, “It’s been an absolute honour to be nominated for an ADIFF Discovery Award this year…The support has been amazing.”
4. She Has A Close Relationship With Her Family
Even though Leah’s career has really taken off, she hasn’t forgotten her roots. She has a very close relationship with her family and loves to spend time with them at home when she isn’t busy on set or rehearsing for a role.
5. She Loves Being Near Water
Leah McNamara is definitely the kind of person who likes to get out in the open and explore. She spends a lot of time outdoors and one of her favorite things to do is spend time by the water. If she isn’t swimming or laying out in the beach, she’s probably cruising through the ocean on a boat.
6. Her First Film Role Was In A Scary Movie
Scary movies aren’t usually highly regarding for their acting or character development, but that rarely seems to make them less entertaining. Most viewers love a good scare, and lots of actors love the chance to explore another side of their profession. Leah McNamara got that chance early in her career. In 2015, she was cast for her first film role in the movie Cherry Tree. The film wasn’t particularly successful, but it served as a great experience for her career.
7. She Loves Animals
Leah is an animal lover and has been for most of her life. However, her love for animals doesn’t just extend to dogs, cats, and other common pets. She also has an appreciation for cows, cheetahs, rabbits, and other animals.
8.She’s Signed To An American Talent Agency
Picking the right talent agency to work with is one of the most important decisions an actor can make. Although some people choose to do things on their own without the help of an agent or manager, having a good manager can make a very big difference. Leah recently decided to sign with the Beverly Hills based talent agency, Hyperion.
9. Entertaining Runs In Her Family
Leah McNamara is a natural when it comes to entertaining. Even when she was a kid she loved to put on little shows around the house. She says she likely got her love for the arts from her family. Her mom did some amateur theater work and her grandmother was a voice coach.
10. She Has A Boyfriend
If anyone was thinking of sliding into Leah’s DMs, you might want to think again. The young actress appears to be in a relationship. Although she hasn’t uploaded any recent pictures of her and her boo, the fact that the older ones are still on her Instagram is a good sign.