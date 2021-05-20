Leah Renee Cudmore started her career in the entertainment industry well over 20 years ago. Throughout the years, she managed to cover a lot of ground and her talent has always been undeniable. Although she hasn’t always had the biggest roles, Leah leaves a lasting impression on viewers every time she gets in front of the camera. Her natural ability to entertain always shines through and it’s easy to see why she’s earned lots of respect throughout her career. Some of Leah’s most popular roles include Maggie Bronson in Satisfaction and Alice in The Playboy Club. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Leah Renee Cudmore.
1. She Is Canadian
During her career, Leah has appeared in quite a few American productions. This has probably lended to many viewers simply assuming that she is from the United States. Many will be surprised to know, however, that Leah was born and raised in Toronto, Canada.
2. She Is A Wife And Mother
On top of finding something to be passionate about, Leah has also been fortunate to find the perfect she wants to spend the rest of her life with. In 2019, Leah married actor, Nick Zano. The couple has two children together and being a mother is Leah’s greatest joy.
3. She May Be Taking A Break From Acting
Since starting her career in the late 90s, Leah managed to work consistently all the way through 2019. However, she hasn’t made any on-screen appearances in the last few years and that could be because she’s enjoying her relatively new role as a mother. As far as we can tell, she hasn’t made any official announcements regarding the future of her acting career, but it does look like she’s taking some time off to be with her family.
4. She Is A Singer
Most people who are familiar with Leah Renee Cudmore know her best for the work she’s done as an actress, however, that isn’t the only thing she’s done over the years. She is also a talented singer and songwriter. She released her debut album, Storybook, in 2009.
5. She Isn’t Really Into Social Media
Social media has become so popular that it’s getting harder and harder to believe that there are people out there who don’t spend most of their days scrolling and double tapping. Leah, however, is one of those people. While she does have accounts on Instagram and Twitter, she doesn’t seem to be very into social media. She tweets very rarely and her Instagram profile is currently set to private.
6. She Has Offer 40 Acting Credits
If you take a look at Leah’s resume, you may be surprised to see all of the jobs she’s landed over the years. According to her IMDB page, she currently has 45 credits. Some of her on-screen credits include Grimm, Degrassi: The Next Generation, and Blue Mountain State.
7. She Considers Herself A Goofy Person
If you don’t know Leah personally, it may be tough to pick up on the kind of person she is. According to her, she has a very goofy side and this aspect of her personality came in very handy for her role in Satisfaction. During an interview with Real Style Network, Leah said, “I am naturally a pretty goofy person and I like doing pretty ridiculous things. The show’s been a really great outlet for that. I’ve been able to do lots of things.”
8. She Has A YouTube Channel
One of the best (and worst) things about the internet is that it has an incredibly long memory. Once you put something online, it’s essentially there forever. That seems to be the case with Leah’s YouTube channel. She started the channel back in 2009 and began using it to share clips and full videos from different moments in her career. Although the channel has more than 156,000 views, Leah hasn’t posted anything channel in over a decade.
9. She’s Done Voice Acting
Singing isn’t the only way that Leah likes to put her beautiful voice to good use. Throughout her career, she has also found success as a voice actress. Some of her most noteworthy voice work includes shows like Franklin, Growing Up Creepie, The Magic School Bus.
10. She Loves The Outdoors
Just because she’s spent over 20 years in the entertainment industry doesn’t mean that Leah constantly likes to be surrounded by cameras and lights. She loves getting the chance to unplug and she enjoys being able to spend time outdoors with her family. She likes doing things like going for walks and hanging out by the water.