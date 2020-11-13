Learn How To Make a Wearable Xenomorph Facehugger Out of Rubber Bands

One thing about making an Alien face-hugger mask is that you might want to clear your schedule and ensure that you have the patience to make this thing since it’s going to take a bit of time and it’s going to require a lot of rubber bands by the time all is said and done. It’s an impressive DIY to be certain since it does come out looking pretty cool, but it’s also wise of the creator to caution people that are allergic to latex to stay away from since this kind of thing would aggravate such an allergy in a BIG way. Apart from that, this project is simply time-consuming and will likely test a person’s resolve largely because trying to tie rubber bands together is a process that’s not hard but can become a bit tedious after a while. For those that love long and drawn-out projects though this would likely be just the thing since it is rewarding at the end and it does keep a person busy for a bit. It does make a person wonder just how this idea came to be since the vision of someone just sitting around with nothing to do or maybe even watching Alien and thinking how they could recreate the face-hugger keeps coming to mind.
There have been a few different presentations of the Alien face-hugger and they’ve all been pretty impressive, to say the least. One that was made out of leather pieces was incredibly impressive as it was used as a facemask, even if it wasn’t medical grade. The imagination and ingenuity of some folks is simply incredible since it continues to prove that people’s minds work in more than a few ways as it’s been noted throughout the years. DIY projects might appear to be a little too complicated for some folks, but the trick with such projects is to take on one that’s simple enough to accomplish, finish it, and then take what you’ve learned and apply it to another project. For some folks, getting through one project would be enough since it would prove that they can in fact do something, but for others, the challenge might need to keep increasing until they’ve found something that truly tests their learned skills. For such folks as these, there are plenty of DIY projects out there are just waiting to be taken on since there are such projects that have to do with a wide number of things that people might find useful or at least kind of fun to talk about. It doesn’t feel that one would want to wear this face-hugger too long since not only would it be just a little uncomfortable after a while, but it’s likely that hair could still snag in the bands if one isn’t careful.
Still, the adherence to form is nice since from the first time that fans were able to get a look at the Alien face-hugger they were thrilled and horrified by it in equal measures since it is a pretty ugly-looking creature and the phallic nature of the tube that it shoves down the host’s throat is kind of disturbing. But the fact is that it’s stronger than it looks and that tail is insanely tough as well as flexible. One can easily think that the creatures were engineered to be this strong in order to continue the species, which is hardly ever a problem since the xenomorphs tend to thrive pretty much anywhere, apart from open space and the crushing depths of the sea. To think that the face-huggers serve just one purpose is kind of an oddity since when thinking about it, all they really do is hatch, impregnate a host and keep them alive in the process, and then die. That sounds like a waste to be certain since imagine one of these things being able to carry more than one embryo at a time, and thus being a danger to multiple individuals after playing possum following each impregnation. One could imagine that it takes a good amount of energy to impregnate a host, but if the creature could do this multiple times it would be a little more impressive, and a lot more horrifying.
It’s weird to think of things in this light since every creature that has anything to do with the xenomorphs, as we’ve seen there are a few different versions since Prometheus, have had a distinct purpose. The queen lays the eggs, the drones protect the queen and the eggs and seek out new hosts to entomb, and the face-huggers, when they hatch, impregnate the new hosts. Of the lot of them, only the queen ever really lasts that long, as she’s biggest, the meanest, and the one that the others live and die for. Just imagine if there was another creature in that particular chain.