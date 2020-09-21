10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lee Dong-wook

\
He’s one of those actors you know so well, but do you know his name? He’s very famous in South Korea, and we all know him in America. However, he’s not yet a household name around here. He will be, don’t get us wrong there. He’s Lee Dong-wook, and he is in the middle of working on some huge projects. You know him as a host and a model and a man who entertains, but he’s the man behind so much more than that. We think it might be time to get to know him a bit better.
1. He’s in His 30s
He was born on November 6, 1981. Basically, he’s turning 39 in 2020. He’s going to spend the last year of his 30s living through a global pandemic, but that is good news for him when his 40th birthday comes along. He should be good to go in terms of people going back to normal and the world being a little more accepting of things like celebrating and being with other people.
2. He’s from South Korea
He was born and raised in Seoul. He grew up there, and he was with his family there. It was a much different time when he grew up there, being that it was in the 80s and 90s when he was a child. However, the world has changed so much since then.
3. He Went to College
He went to college so that he could study Broadcasting and Media Arts. He might not have known he wanted to be a model or an actor one day, but he knew he wanted to be on television in some capacity. So, he went to the Joongbu University and graduated with his degree.
4. He’s Been Working a Long Time
His big break came more than 15 years ago when he starred in a series called “My Girl,” in which he won hearts all over the world. He was still young then, but he’s been working so hard ever since that it feels like it was just yesterday to his fans. We feel that.
5. He Was In the Military
It was 2009 – just four years after his big break – that he made the decision to enlist. It’s a big decision to make, but he felt like he was ready for it. He went into the National Defense Public Relations Service, and he was discharged in 2011 after spending nearly 2 years enlisted.
6. He’s An Olympic Ambassador
It’s not like we don’t all know how hard it is to get to the Olympics. Whether you are an athlete or a fan, it’s not easy to get in there. However, it’s something really entertaining and interesting when you’re asked to be an ambassador of the sports event that the world watches. He was just that in 2018 for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, and we imagine that it was a very cool experience for him.
7. He Might Be A Touch Siberian
It’s an interesting situation for a Korean man, but he was found to have a few Siberian genes in his blood when he took a DNA test in early 2020. It came from his mother’s side of the family, and the genes aren’t overwhelming, but what a cool thing to be able to say.
8. He Believes in Narcissism
To an extent. He does not believe himself to be a narcissist by any means, but he knows that there is a certain level of narcissism required in his line of work. He has to care how he looks and if he is the best at his job and so on. It’s just a small part of being good at what you do, but he is not someone who thinks too highly of himself to be a good person.
9. He knows Not Everyone Will Be Happy
What we love about this guy is the fact that he’s able to really put a good mind to his work. He is very well aware of the fact that no matter what he does, he will never please everyone in the world. He will never make them all happy. He will never make them all like him. He also knows that this is just not his job as long as he is doing his best.
10. He Struggles To Break
A good actor knows he has to become the character he is playing to a very real extent, and we all know that he has played some very dark characters. There have been times in his life when he’s not been okay following a role because he’s immersed himself so much into the character that he did become them for a time. He had to find himself and his way back to himself, and that’s been difficult at times.