10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lee Hye-bin

Lee Hye-bin is famous for being the lead rapper in a girl group. The South Korean singer belongs to the group Momoland, and she is a young woman who has done a lot considering she’s so young. She’s famous for her lyrics and her talent, and it seems that she’s someone her fans clamor to learn more about. She’s got so many things going on in her life at one time, and fans want to know more about her all the time. She’s becoming increasingly famous each step of the way, and her life is taking major turns. Here’s everything you need to know about her.
1. She is Young
Lee Hye-bin was born and raised in Andong, South Korea. Though she spent most of her time in Seoul, and that is also where she attended courses in performing arts. She was born on January 12, 1996. She’s only 24 as of 2021.
2. She is The Oldest in Her Girl Group
Her group is Momoland, and they are exceptionally famous in South Korea. She is the oldest girl in the group, and she is also considered the leader of the group. She performs their lead raps, too. It’s a role she’s good at, and it helps the group to have that kind of established leadership.
3. She’s A Sister
We don’t know much about her family and her personal life, but we do know that she is a big sister. She has a younger brother, but we don’t know how much younger her is. She manages to keep her family’s life out of the spotlight as often as possible, which is a perk when you are as famous as this young woman.
4. She Studied Performing Arts
The performing arts have always been an integral part of her life, and it’s something she’s been interested in since she can remember. She attended the Seoul School of Performing Arts when she was growing up, and it was there she learned what she’d need to know to pursue her career as a musician as she got a little older.
5. She’s Dating
She recently came out and announced that she is in a relationship with another famous singer. His name is Marco – he was with the group UNB – and they’ve been seeing one another for a while. Both have gone through their fair share of many rumors about their personal lives, but it seems that she’s confirmed they are dating.
6. Fans Have Wondered for a While
Her fans and Marco’s fans have been wondering for a while now if the couple might be a couple. They did not confirm anything nor were they ever spotted in public together, but there were telltale signs of the subtlest manner. It seems they were each photographed on more than one occasion wearing the same jewelry and clothing, and fans were wondering if there might be anything to that. It turns out, they were very right about it.
7. Fans are Thrilled with Her Relationship
When her reps came out and said that they had, indeed, spoken to the young singer about her relationship, fans were so happy to hear it. Since the news broke, they’ve been sending the best wishes imaginable to the couple. It seems that fans of both want to see them happy.
8. She Doesn’t Share Her Personal Life
Hyebin is a young woman who knows that her privacy is important, and she doesn’t share too much about her personal life. Her Instagram feed is filled with work-related photos as well as photos of herself and things she enjoys, but she offers very little detail. Her captions are short and sweet, and nothing gives anything about her life away.
9. She Has a Lot of Followers
She has so many followers online. Her fans love her, and they cannot get enough of her. She already has close to 300k followers on her Instagram page alone, and her group has more to add to that mix. She’s a sensation in her industry, and fans are always looking to learn as much about her as they can.
10. She Loves Fashion
If there is one thing we can learn about her from her social media accounts, it is that she is exceptionally fashionable. She loves to share her looks with her Instagram followers. She loves to share her fashion, her way of styling her clothing, and her style is flawless. It’s a perfect mix of feminine and edgy, and she can translate anything from one look to another when she gets dressed up.