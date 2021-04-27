Lee Jin-Wook may have gotten a later start to acting than many professional actors, but he has never let that stand in his way. Instead, he’s worked hard to prove that he deserves every opportunity he’s gotten. Since making his acting debut in 2004, Lee has become one of South Korea’s most talked-about stars and he has recently earned international recognition as well. His role in the Netflix series Sweet Home has introduced Lee to an even wider audience than he probably ever imagined. Since it’s no secret that Netflix has the power to elevate actors’ careers, there’s a good chance that this show will help open up even more doors for him in the future. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Lee Jin-Wook.
1. He Studied Environmental Engineering
Prior to getting into acting, Lee was on a very traditional path. He was studying environmental engineering at Cheongju University and had plans to work in the field after graduation. However, he eventually decided that he wanted to pursue a career in the entertainment industry and he left school early. We weren’t able to find any information on what made him interested in acting in the first place.
2. He Loves Sneakers
There are lots of people who believe that no outfit is complete without the right pair of shoes, and Lee would agree. In his case, however, sneakers are the kind of shoes he prefers. In addition to matching sneakers with his favorite outfits, he also has a pretty solid sneaker collection.
3. He Is An Award Winner
There’s no better feeling than knowing that your hard work isn’t going unnoticed, and Lee is thankful to know that all of his efforts have been recognized. He’s been the recipient of several awards throughout his career including a Korea Film Actors Association Award in 2016.
4. He Has Been In Music Videos
TV and film roles are what most people think of when Lee Jin-Wook comes to mind, but he’s also ventured over into the land of music videos. He’s made quite a few music video appearances over the years. Most recently, he was in the video for Shin Seung-hun’s 2009 song “My Love“.
5. He Is A Fairly Private Person
Once you reach a certain level of stardom, it can be very difficult to keep the details of your personal life to yourself. Although Lee’s career has reached that height, he has always done a pretty good job of maintaining his privacy. Of course, this has only made many of his fans even more curious about him.
6. He Started His Career As a Model
After leaving school, Lee took his first step into the industry by taking a modeling gig and things quickly took off for him from there. He appeared in a print ad for Panasonic in 2003 and then made his acting debut the following year.
7. He Doesn’t Think He’s Boyfriend Material
From what we can tell, Lee is single at the moment and it’s unclear whether or not he’s interested in the idea of a relationship. Still, there are a lot of people out there who would love to have a chance with him. Lee, however, doesn’t know if he’s the best fit for that role. According to Soompi, Lee said, “I don’t really think that I’m cut out to be a boyfriend. I don’t think anything is really set until you’re married.”
8. He Isn’t Afraid To Make Mistakes
Mistakes are a part of life, but unfortunately, people often let their fear of making mistakes hold them back from doing great things. Lee does his best to make sure he doesn’t fall into that trap. While talking to K Drama Diary, he said, “there is no life in this world without mistakes and failures. The attitude and method of accepting it and moving to the next step are important.”
9. He Doesn’t Spend A Lot Of Time Deciding On Projects
Deciding which projects to take can be a very challenging experience for an actor. After all, one bad role can send someone’s career in the wrong direction. Still, though, Lee doesn’t like to spend too much time overthinking which roles he should take. In fact, he told K Drama Diary that he doesn’t spend more than 24 hours thinking about whether a role is right for him.
10. He Has Lots Of Fan Pages
At the moment, Lee doesn’t appear to have any verified social media accounts, although it looks like this Instagram account may be his. The good news, however, is that there’s no shortage of fan pages dedicated to sharing content related to Lee. Some of them even have thousands of followers.