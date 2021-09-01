Sometimes life has a way of giving you things you didn’t even know you needed, and that’s kind of what happened when it came to Leem and acting. She didn’t always see herself getting into the acting world, but when she got the opportunity she knew she had to jump on it. Nearly a decade later, Leem is still going in the industry and she’s reached people all over the world. She is best known for her role in shows like Condor and Baghdad Central. Even though she doesn’t have the longest resume at the moment, she’s well on her way to building an impressive list of acting credits. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Leem Lubany.
1. She Was Born In Israel
Leem is Palestinian, but she was actually born in Israel. She is very proud of her Palestinian roots. Despite living in Israel for many years, she has expressed that she has plans to relocate to New York City because she feels this will be a better move for her acting career.
2. She Started Her Career Without Any Acting Training
There are some people who believe that acting school is absolutely necessary for people who want to work in the entertainment industry. However, Leem is proof that sometimes it’s better to jump right in. When she landed her first on-screen role, she had never even taken an acting class.
3. She’s Pretty Low Key On Social Media
As Leem’s star continues to rise, so does the number of people who would love to follow her on social media. Unfortunately, though, her social media presence isn’t strong. Although there are accounts that are associated with her name, she doesn’t have verified accounts on any platforms.
4. She’s Worked With Bill Murray
Even though Leem hasn’t done a lot of acting yet, she’s already gotten the chance to work with some well-known people including the legendary Bill Murray. Not only was working with him a big moment for her on a professional level, but it was also huge on a personal level. Leem has always been a fan of Murray’s work.
5. She Fell In Love With Rock The Kasbah After Reading The Script
Every once in a while, an actor comes across a role that they feel drawn to. That was the case for Leem when it came to the movie Rock the Kasbah. When asked what made her want to audition for the project, Leem told WNYC Studios, “I read [the script] and fell in love with Salima. I felt that she’s such a courageous young girl that has a dream. Her dream is not to be famous—she’s not looking for fame or wealth—she basically wants to let her voice out.”
6. There Were Rumors That She Was Going To Be In Game Of Thrones
According to an article by The Jerusalem Post in 1995, there were rumors that Leem would be joining the cast of Game of Thrones for season six. However, this never actually happened. It’s unclear whether or not there were really any plans to bring her into the show.
7. She’s Always Loved To Sing
Acting is Leem’s main focus, but music also has a special place in her heart. Luckily, she’s already gotten the chance to combine her acting and singing. Leem told Hello Giggles, “I’ve had a passion for singing since I was a young girl but this was the first opportunity to do it professionally and to work with the great Peter Asher was a thrill beyond my wildest expectations.”
8. She Is Big On Doing Research For Her Roles
Getting into character is one of the most important things about acting, but it can also be one of the most challenging. Leem is the kind of actress who loves to do a lot of research to help herself prepare for roles. Taking this approach has definitely helped her give some accurate portrayels.
9. She Isn’t Afraid Of A Challenge
Since the entertainment industry can be so finicky, there are lots of people out there who prefer to play it safe as opposed to stepping outside of their comfort zone. Leem, however, doesn’t back down from challenges. This kind of mindset will likely help her move further along in her career.
10. She’s 23
One of the things that’s most impressive about how Leem’s career is going is the fact that she’s still in her early 20s. At just 23 years old, Leem has already accomplished more than some people will in their entire careers. As she continues to make a name for herself, there’s no doubt that she’ll have even more opportunities in the future.