10 Things You Didn’t Know about Legna Hernandez

Legna Hernandez is a popular name. It’s the name of a famous content creator on the internet, and it is also the name of a famous volleyball player from Puerto Rico. As much as we know sports enthusiasts will want to learn about Legna Hernandez the volleyball player, today it’s all about the TikTok content creator Legna. Sorry, ladies and gentlemen, but this Legna Hernandez also lives a very interesting life, and you might just find you want to check out what she is doing online once you have a chance to learn a little more about her.
1. She is Young
Legna Hernandez is still a young woman. She has a big milestone birthday coming up in 2021, however. She will turn 25 this summer. Her date of birth is July 6, 1996. We imagine she has something big and fun planned for such a monumental birthday. A quarter-century is a big one, after all.
2. She is from Mexico
Hernandez was born and raised in Mexico, unlike her Puerto Rican volleyball name twin. She grew up in Mexico with her family. Her mother is Rosalinda Suazo, and they are very close. She spends ample time with her family, and it shows how close they were growing up.
3. She is Famous for Lip-Syncing
It might be amazing to some – to anyone who is over the age of 25, we believe – but some people can become famous for doing this. They lip-sync to their favorite videos and songs online, and they suddenly have millions of fans clamoring to get to know them better than they already do. It’s amazing considering there is an entire generation of us who used our hairbrushes to lip-sync our favorite Britney songs and our favorite Spice Girls songs (did we just age ourselves?) in front of our mirrors without any fans.
4. She Loves Cheer
Growing up, she was a cheerleader. She participated in the sport as a student in school, and she was quite good. Her athleticism combined with her squad’s talent allowed them to go on to win numerous championship trophies. It’s a sport you age out of when you are a little older, however, and we imagine she misses it.
5. She Started with DIY
It was 2016. It was the last day of February. She filmed herself making a tutorial about how to decorate her bedroom. She was only 20. She put the video online, and that was her first foray into the world of YouTube videos. It is not the one that made her famous, but it did get her started in the business.
6. She Dates Often
She’s a young woman who enjoys getting to know other people, and she dates regularly. She’s been linked to a few young men who are also social media stars, and they have some big names of their own. She dated El Rufas and Gustavo Llata. Both are famous, though neither worked out in the long run.
7. She Enjoys Fashion
Legna Hernandez is a young woman who enjoys fashion. She puts together some of the most creative looks and shares them on her Instagram page. She often thinks outside the box, and she is not afraid to go bold with her fashion choices.
8. She Has a Lot of Followers
Right now, she has more than 4.4 million followers just on Instagram. That number puts her well into major influencer status. Any of the collaborations you see her doing on the ‘gram are paying her massive amounts of money to share products and items that the company wants to sell. She’s a big deal.
9. She’s Doing Well
While we cannot find a precise amount of money online, she is estimated to have a net worth around $1 million as of 2021. That number will rise depending on the number of followers and subscribers she can get on her social media channels. The more they go up, the more demand is placed on her to share collaborations, and the more money she will earn as a result.
10. She’s Into Her Privacy
Many people assume social media stars are not worried about their own privacy, but she is. She does not share anything too personal on her sites. She’s into sharing fashion, work-related stuff, and the collaborations she’s working on with other influencers, but you will not find her sharing her personal life. She doesn’t share dating details and personal opinions. She keeps things strictly professional, and that’s a smart move on her part.