Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lennox Hastie

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lennox Hastie

10 seconds ago

On the surface, being a professional chef and owning an upscale restaurant sounds pretty cool. In reality though, both of those things can be very stressful. However, chef and restaurateur loves every minute of it. He has been working in the food industry for many years and he’s become well-known for his delicious dishes and creative approach to cooking. Lennox recently gained worldwide attention when his restaurant, Firedoor, was featured on an episode of Netflix’s Chef’s Table. He opened the restaurant in 2015 and has been focused on exploring the possibilities of cooking over an open flame. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Lennox Hastie.

1. He’s Originally From England

Lennox is widely considered to be an Australian chef and while it is true that his restaurant is located in Australia and he lives there as well, he’s actually from England. Lennox’s mother is Scottish and his father is Australian. Lennox moved to Australia in 2011.

2. Chef’s Table Wasn’t His First TV Appearance

Seeing Lennox on Chef’s Table may have been the first time that many people were introduced to him, but it wasn’t his first TV appearance. In 2008, he appeared on an episode of Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations. He was also in the TV documentary Four Hands Menu in 2018.

3. He’s An Author

Lennox doesn’t just like to cook, he also enjoys sharing his knowledge with the world. In 2017, he released his first book titled Finding Fire: Cooking at its Most Elemental. Like his restaurant, Lennox’s book focuses on how to cook various dishes using only fire. His fans are hoping that he continues to release more books in the future.

4. He Loves To Travel

In a lot of ways, cooking and traveling go hand in hand. In order for a chef to be as well-rounded as possible, it’s important for them to understand dishes and ingredients from all over the world. On top of his personal travels, Lennox has also worked in different countries throughout his career.

5. He Spends Lots Of Time Outdoors

Lennox spends a lot of time working in a kitchen, but that doesn’t mean he prefers to be indoors all the time. He’s actually quite the outdoorsman and mountain climbing is one of his favorite activities. In an interview he said, “Many years ago in Scotland, I started climbing in the mountains. It is something I have chased over the years, having climbed Mount Blanc in France and peaks in South America.”

6. His Grandmother Introduced Him To Cooking

Lennox developed a close relationship with food at a very early age. He spent lots of time helping his grandmother in the kitchen when he was younger and she was the first person to teach him how to cook. By the time he was a teenager he knew that he wanted to pursue cooking on a professional level. He eventually went on to study at Westminster Catering College in London.

7. He’s Been Held At Gunpoint

Aside from the occasional accident, most people would probably assume that working in the food industry is a fairly safe profession. However, Lennox’s line of work has actually gotten him into some dangerous situations. On one occasion, he was held at gunpoint while picking up some lobsters. Evidently, a security guard working in the area thought that Lennox was up to no good.

8. His Restaurant Doesn’t Use Gas Or Electricity To Cook

When most people hear that Lennox’s restaurant is about cooking with fire, they don’t think much of it. After all, people cooking with fire isn’t a new concept by any means. However, what’s most impressive about the restaurant is that it literally only uses fire to cook. No electricity or gas is used to prepare food at Firedoor.

9. He Used To Do Scottish Dancing

Cooking may be what Lennox is best at, but he’s also got some other talents he’s been hiding away. Apparently, one of then is dancing. He told GoodFood, “I used to demonstrate Scottish dancing. I can do a highland fling if pushed, but I’d probably tear something.” I think it’s safe to say there are people who would pay to see him do that highland fling.

10. He’s A Father

Lennox has worked very hard to achieve success in his career, but that isn’t the only thing he’s been putting time and energy into. He is also a very proud father who welcomed his first child right around the time he was opening Firedoor. Balancing a busy career and spending time at home isn’t easy, but Lennox has managed to keep everything under control.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

The Nicolas Cage Joe Exotic Series Officially Happening at Amazon
The X-Files: Albuquerque Animated Comedy Spinoff Heading to Fox
Special Ops Sniper Breaks Down 11 Sniper Scenes in Movies
Maisie Williams Reveals The Original Night King Ending on Game of Thrones
San Francisco Wild Fires Make it Look like Blade Runner 2049
Primal Fear
Five Debut Performances in Movies That Blew us All Away
The Least Preparation Some Actors Have Ever Done for Movies
Actors Who Had Trouble Finding Work after a Specific Role
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lennox Hastie
Caddyshack’s Danny Noonan Offers to Be a Caddy in U.S. Open
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Goran Visjnic
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Paige Winter
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The One DC Character Who Can’t Stand His Own Super Powers
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Youtuber Turns Watermelon into a Gameboy in this Awesome Video
The Reason E.T. is Considered the Worst Video Game Ever
Cancelled Sonic The Hedgehog Spin-Off Footage Unearthed After 25 Years
Injustice 3: Three Villain(s) That The Heroes Should Face