On the surface, being a professional chef and owning an upscale restaurant sounds pretty cool. In reality though, both of those things can be very stressful. However, chef and restaurateur loves every minute of it. He has been working in the food industry for many years and he’s become well-known for his delicious dishes and creative approach to cooking. Lennox recently gained worldwide attention when his restaurant, Firedoor, was featured on an episode of Netflix’s Chef’s Table. He opened the restaurant in 2015 and has been focused on exploring the possibilities of cooking over an open flame. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Lennox Hastie.
1. He’s Originally From England
Lennox is widely considered to be an Australian chef and while it is true that his restaurant is located in Australia and he lives there as well, he’s actually from England. Lennox’s mother is Scottish and his father is Australian. Lennox moved to Australia in 2011.
2. Chef’s Table Wasn’t His First TV Appearance
Seeing Lennox on Chef’s Table may have been the first time that many people were introduced to him, but it wasn’t his first TV appearance. In 2008, he appeared on an episode of Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations. He was also in the TV documentary Four Hands Menu in 2018.
3. He’s An Author
Lennox doesn’t just like to cook, he also enjoys sharing his knowledge with the world. In 2017, he released his first book titled Finding Fire: Cooking at its Most Elemental. Like his restaurant, Lennox’s book focuses on how to cook various dishes using only fire. His fans are hoping that he continues to release more books in the future.
4. He Loves To Travel
In a lot of ways, cooking and traveling go hand in hand. In order for a chef to be as well-rounded as possible, it’s important for them to understand dishes and ingredients from all over the world. On top of his personal travels, Lennox has also worked in different countries throughout his career.
5. He Spends Lots Of Time Outdoors
Lennox spends a lot of time working in a kitchen, but that doesn’t mean he prefers to be indoors all the time. He’s actually quite the outdoorsman and mountain climbing is one of his favorite activities. In an interview he said, “Many years ago in Scotland, I started climbing in the mountains. It is something I have chased over the years, having climbed Mount Blanc in France and peaks in South America.”
6. His Grandmother Introduced Him To Cooking
Lennox developed a close relationship with food at a very early age. He spent lots of time helping his grandmother in the kitchen when he was younger and she was the first person to teach him how to cook. By the time he was a teenager he knew that he wanted to pursue cooking on a professional level. He eventually went on to study at Westminster Catering College in London.
7. He’s Been Held At Gunpoint
Aside from the occasional accident, most people would probably assume that working in the food industry is a fairly safe profession. However, Lennox’s line of work has actually gotten him into some dangerous situations. On one occasion, he was held at gunpoint while picking up some lobsters. Evidently, a security guard working in the area thought that Lennox was up to no good.
8. His Restaurant Doesn’t Use Gas Or Electricity To Cook
When most people hear that Lennox’s restaurant is about cooking with fire, they don’t think much of it. After all, people cooking with fire isn’t a new concept by any means. However, what’s most impressive about the restaurant is that it literally only uses fire to cook. No electricity or gas is used to prepare food at Firedoor.
9. He Used To Do Scottish Dancing
Cooking may be what Lennox is best at, but he’s also got some other talents he’s been hiding away. Apparently, one of then is dancing. He told GoodFood, “I used to demonstrate Scottish dancing. I can do a highland fling if pushed, but I’d probably tear something.” I think it’s safe to say there are people who would pay to see him do that highland fling.
10. He’s A Father
Lennox has worked very hard to achieve success in his career, but that isn’t the only thing he’s been putting time and energy into. He is also a very proud father who welcomed his first child right around the time he was opening Firedoor. Balancing a busy career and spending time at home isn’t easy, but Lennox has managed to keep everything under control.