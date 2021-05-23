After being in the entertainment industry for more than a decade, Leo Delugio knows a thing or two about what it takes to be successful. Over the course of his career, he found a level of consistency that is almost unheard of. He has managed to build a very solid foundation that has led to him becoming known to people all over the world. In 2021, he got a huge break when he was cast in the Netflix series Who Killed Sara? With the show’s second season already released, Leo’s growing fan base is excited to see him back in action and they’re looking forward to seeing how things unfold for his character. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Leo Delugio.
1. He Is From Argentina
Who Killed Sara? was filmed in Mexico, so a lot of viewers have assumed that all of the cast members are Mexican as well. That isn’t the case, however. Leo was born and raised in Argentina, but he currently lives in Mexico and has been there for the last several years.
2. He Is A Singer
The world was introduced to Leo as an actor, but what many of his fans don’t know is that he’s also a talented musician. He sings and plays the guitar and has shared several clips on social media. At the moment, it doesn’t appear that he’s released any original music or has any plans to.
3. He Is A Model
A big part of the reason Leo moved to Mexico was because he wanted to become a model. While he has done some modeling, it appears that acting is his main focus at the moment. Leo will always have love for his home country, but he appreciates the way Mexico has embraced him throughout his journey.
4. He Is An Award Winner
Every actor looks forward to the day they win a major award, and Leo has already gotten to experience that. In 2007, Leo won a Kids’ Choice Award in Argentina for his role in the Nickelodeon series Vikki RPM. With the way his career is going, there’s a good chance he’ll be taking home even more awards in the future.
5. He Hasn’t Done Any English Language Projects
So far in his career, Leo has only done Spanish language projects, but he does speak English as well. However, we didn’t find anything to indicate that he plans to do any acting in English. If the opportunity ever presents itself, though, there’s no doubt Leo will be more than ready.
6. It’s Unclear If He Has Formal Acting Training
Although there has always been some debate over how much formal acting training is necessary, some sort of acting studies is a typical part of the journey for many professional actors. In Leo’s case, there is no mention of Leo having gone to drama school or taking any acting classes.
7. He Worked With An Accent Coach For His Role In Who Killed Sara?
In Who Killed Sara?, Leo plays the younger version of a character who is played by Manolo Cardona. Since Manolo is Colombian and Leo is Argentinian, the two speak in very different accents. During an interview with Geek Vibes Podcast, Leo revealed that he and Manolo worked with an accent coach to make sure they sounded similar while playing the same character.
8. He Loves Working With Netflix
Being cast in Who Killed Sara? was the first time Leo got the chance to work with the streaming giant Netflix. While talking to Geek Vibes Podcast, Leo shared that working with Netflix was a great experience. It goes without saying that being part of a successful Netflix project could do wonders for Leo’s career.
9. He Has Theater Experience
Leo has shown the world that he has what it takes to light up the screen, but he has also shared his talents on stage. Based on some of his older Instagram posts, it appears that Leo has done some theater work. Even though he’s found lots of success in the TV world, it doesn’t appear that he plans to stop doing theater.
10. He Is A Private Person
For those who were looking to get the tea on Leo’s personal life, that won’t be happening any time soon. Leo seems to really enjoy his privacy and he hasn’t shared much information about himself outside of his career. Since it’s no secret how quickly things can go left when celebrities reveal too much about themselves, it’s easy to see why he’s decided to keep certain things to himself.