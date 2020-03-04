10 Things You Didn’t Know about Leo Reilly

Many filmgoers are familiar with the roles played by John C. Reilly, in films such as Boogie Nights, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape and The River Wild, to name but a few. However, that’s not all he’s produced. In 1992 John married the love of his life, Alison Dickey, after meeting on the film “Casualties of War”. The result of this union of love and trust were their two beloved sons, Arlo and Leo. Of the two boys, it was Leo who was to continue in his parents footsteps in the world of entertainment. Leo is currently carving out his own place via social media, and is becoming quite good at it. We believe that the world will be seeing a lot more of Leo in the coming years, so keep an eye out.
Here are 10 Things About Leo Reilly That Just Might Surprise You:
1. Leo is Currently Social Media’s Newest Rising Star
As an up and coming social media star, Leo began his climb on Instagram , as LoveLeo. When you visit his Instagram account, you’ll be greeted by a wide array of photos which illustrate his ability to not only take stellar photos, but to edit them as well. In fact, you’ll come across many which old a particular spiritual connotation, accentuated with symbology of peace and love. This is not surprising as his father John, practices the time honored art of transcendental meditation. As such, you just know that Leo is a deeply spiritual man, self-actualized and deftly attuned to his higher self.
2. Leo is a Virgo
Born on September 3, 1998 we can garner a bit of his uplifting personality. For instance, number one, this millennial was born under the sign of Virgo, which tells you that he’s a reliable, dependable guy with a good heart, and always willing to help people. Not only that, but he’s a superior problem solver, who immediately confronts whatever issue is at hand. Those who are born on the third of September are also known to be incredibly ambitious, but in a friendly way, and go after their goals early in life.
3. Leo Continues to Gain More and More Followers Every Day!
Leo’s no wet squib–he’s here to stay. You can find Leo on instagram and follow him to see just how creative and spiritual this guy is. Just look up his Instagram account, bye.loveleo to grab a look for yourself. At the time of this writing, Leo has 128,000 followers and over 400 posts under his belt. His messages are always positive, accompanied by photos with a flair for the fashionable and creative. But Instagram isn’t the only internet hot spot for Leo. Leo can also be found on TikTok where he continues to wow is 700,000 plus followers with his keen fashion sense and keen artistic sensibilities.
4. The Rise of a Much Sought After Musical Talent
This guy isn’t just about good looks, he’s a force of raw talent, something to deal with, and he’s quite proud of the music he creates. His first song, “Boyfrien” has already racked up over 5 million views on Youtube. The song has a sleek, smooth and sweet beat, and is accompanied by a rather comedic visual interpretation of the theme. In fact, one just might be able to say that Leo gets his sense of comedic timing and interpretation from his dad, John. Leo is also getting ready to release his brand new tune, coming out on March 6, 2020, called “Rosie”. Those of us who are into the career of this multi-talented artist can’t wait to listen, on Spotify or Apple music. If that’s not all, in January, he attended Republic Records’ after party!
5. Modeling
There’s no mistaking it, with his statuesque build and hot, good looks, you know Leo’s got what it takes to steal the show as he walks the runway with a type of style and finesse unique to him alone. Designers know it too, which is why he participated in the Calvin Luo S/S show during New York Fashion week. He also modeled for Moschino and an assortment of other designers, though he usually works commercial or editorial shoots, as his height is around 5’11, and male runway models are generally 6’2″ or more.
6. Leo Enters the World of Film
While he tends toward fashion more than film, Leo took time from his busy schedule to appear in the fashion film, “The Everything”. “The Everything” is a film directed by Humberto Leon, and stars Milla Jovovich, Regina Hall, and Jay Ellis. The film was designed to highlight KENZO’s 2018 fall and winter collections. It concerns a family, and the loves, joys and tensions they face. His appearance in Leon’s film brought him out of the shadows, and onto the world stage, as he was then signed to two agencies, on in New York, and the other LA. In other film news, Leo recently attended the February 18, 2020 premiere of “Emma”, along side his lady, Julia Hutsell. Both were absolutely stunning, and appeared confident and regal on the red carpet, with Leo sporting a beautifully designed and tailored, yellow pin stripe suit.
7. Leo Gets His Amazing Looks From His Mom
Many of you are probably hearing about Leo for the very first time, and that may very well be due to Huffpost’s very own Zeba Blay. On February 25, 2020 Zeba posted a pic where Leo and his dad, John were standing side by side. Her twitter post caused quite a stir, ending in over 15,000 likes. It seems people could not believe that they were father and son, and this is where the excitement began to brew. In fact, John Longo noticed Leo’s classic, good looks and immediately tweeted that he’d like to date Leo! Where does he get his good looks from? While his dad is seen as attractive and accomplished, Leo takes after his mom, Alison Dickey. Her flawless, olive complexion, almond shaped, dark eyes and smooth, shiny ebony hair have all been generously passed on to Leo. Also, did you know that Leo’s eyes are not the same color? That’s true, each eye has it’s own, unique color!
8. Leo Owns and Adores His Pet Fish
As many of us know already, there are quite a few benefits to pet ownership. However, what can you do if you’re a rising social media star, planning on a career that blends both fashion, music and film, which leaves little time for a dog or cat? Well, you can get a fish, and that’s just what Leo did. In fact, he absolutely adores his fish, Atticus, who shares the name with an ancient Roman man of letters, and calls Atticus his angel.
9. Leo Enjoys the Soul Sport of Juggling
While not the most romantic of talents, Leo admits that he’s quite the juggler. Before you cock your head or roll your eyes, know that juggling is known as an act that requires amazing eye/hand coordination. Also, its know to be relaxing to the point where some jugglers enter a state of meditation as they juggle, which makes it a ‘soul sport’. This means juggling is considered a non-competitive way to challenge yourself while reaping the benefits of exercise. That’s not all, did you know that juggling can actually make you smarter? That’s right, it’s been found that juggling increases the grey matter of the brain.
10. Leo Inherited His Heart of Gold From his Parents
When people talk about Leo, they often mention how kind and compassionate he is, which we can see by his love for both his parents. But were you aware his famous dad, John C. Reilly actually quit the film “Mandalay” in the middle of filming? Now, you need to know that in Hollywood, that is a very brave thing to do, as it’s often looked down upon for an actor to interrupt the production, let alone leave it. But leave it he did. Leo’s dad put his own career at risk in order to protest the killing of an elderly donkey on the film set. Now, when you take a look at Leo’s social media offerings, you can do so through a more detailed eye, and note how the compassion of his father has shaped Leo’s positive and upbeat perception of the world, which he shares with his fans. .