10 Things You Didn’t Know About Leo Sheng

Leo Sheng is an actor who is best known for his role as Micah Lee in the television series “The L Word: Generation Q.” He is new on the acting scene and he is gaining in popularity. He has a growing fan base who is impressed with his acting ability but there hasn’t been a lot of information shared about him yet, and his admirers have a lot of questions about the new actor. To help satisfy these questions, here are 10 things that you probably didn’t know about Leo Sheng.
1. He’s pretty new to the scene
Leo Sheng made his debut in television with his role as Micah Lee in the television series “The L Word: Generation Q.” This was his introduction to television audiences and he has made a great first impression. The show is brand new for 2019 so he is getting in on the ground floor of a new series. We’re all keeping our fingers crossed that it makes the rating grade and returns for another season. The show was created by Marja-Lewis Ryan, Ilene Chaiken, and Michele Abbott. The headlining stars are Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey, and Katherine Moenning. Although he isn’t a headliner, Leo is gaining a great deal of exposure and attention from his role.
2. Leo has just 2 acting credits in his portfolio
The second acting credit for Leo is his debut in film. He appears in the movie “Adam” in a minor role as a character named Ethan. The film was released in 2019. The film was written by Ariel Schrag and the screenplay is based upon the book that he has written. It stars Nicholas Alexander, Bobbi Salvor Menuez, and Margaret Qualley. Again, Leo does not have a huge role in the film, but it’s a good start for him. The show is a comedy about an awkward teenager named Adam in his last high school summer. It’s a groundbreaking film, about the lesbian and trans activist scene of NYC and it’s about love, friendship and some very difficult truths with humor interspersed throughout the serious content matter.
3. Leo Shen was born in China
Leo is an American actor who was born in Hunan, China. He was adopted by two American moms and raised in the United States. His home town after relocating to the United States is Ypsilanti, Michigan, a town that is just on the outskirts of the larger city of Ann Arbor.
4. He has a college education
Shen attended classes at the University of Michigan. He graduated from the school in 2017 with his bachelor’s degree. He studied sociology and this was the discipline that he earned his degree in. His studies in sociology gave him insights into how people form societies and function within them. This was all very useful information for the course that his life would take after college.
5. Leo Sheng is a writer and director
Leo Sheng is not only an actor, but he is also a film writer and a director. His very first student film was “Adam,” which he completed fin 2018. The film was shown at the Michigan Theater in 2018. The film tells us a great deal about Leo’s beliefs and feelings towards the trans and non-binary communities, as well as his advocacy and activism in these communities. Being raised by two moms has shown him that we are all just people regardless of our gender or sexual preferences. He is passionate about promoting equality within society for all people.
6. He put off graduate school
Leo Shen had just graduated with his bachelor’s degree in sociology when he received a life-changing communication. He had planned to attend graduate school, but an opportunity that he couldn’t pass up came his way. The casting department for the movie “Adam,” contacted him through social media and they offered him an audition for the film. This was his first acting job and when he was offered the part he felt that it was best to put his graduate studies on hold for the time being.
7. He is a lot like his character named Micah
Sheng was also offered the role of Micah in the television series “The L Word.” This was a role that excited him tremendously because like Micah, he is an Asian trans man. When Sheng was just 12 years old, he came out as being trans. He gained a degree of fame when he documented the entire medical transition on his journey through YouTube and on Instagram. He is popular with trans men who find him to be an inspiration for them.
8. He is a very open person
Leo Sheng is one of the most open celebrities when it comes to discussing his own transition. He has nothing to hide and everything to gain to promote his cause of advocacy for trans men within society. He knows first-hand of the personal struggles that come as a result of being trans in American society and he sees the need to create a safer space for trans people. His very public journey is a part of his effort to educate the world about those who are trans as well as to encourage others who find themselves in similar circumstances as he.
9. There was controversy about his role
Sheng did experience a bit of backlash over his part in the film “Adam.” It was rumored that there was ill-treatment of some of the extras that appeared in the film. In addition to this, it has also been rumored that there were some who didn’t appreciate how trans characters were represented in the film, but you can’t please everyone.
10. Leo Shen is a rising star
Leo is a brand new actor who is just beginning to find his niche in both television and film, and he’s off to a good start. He is also an activist and advocate for the trans community. We see him going far in his career if he continues on his current trajectory. At the age of just 23, he has made a big impression on viewers and he is just getting started. He’s a rising star that bears watching as he has the potential to be a groundbreaker within film as well as in society as a whole.