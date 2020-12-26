10 Things You Didn’t Know about Leonie Elliott

Leonie Elliott has been in the acting business for a while. She’s had some really memorable roles in some of the BBC’s coolest shows, and she’s got a huge fan base at this point. However, she’s still someone who has some mystery about her. She’s got a lot of people wanting to learn more about her, to know who she is and what she’s like outside of work. Where did she come from and how did she end up where she is now? She’s got a story, and we are going to share some of it with her fans.
1. She’s From London
She’s a Londoner through and through. She was born and raised in a community called Brent, and she spent most of her life there. She grew up, went to school, made friends, and made all of her childhood memories there. We imagine it was a fun childhood.
2. She’s Jamaican
She might be from London, but her family is from Jamaica. This means she’s English with a Jamaican background. Her family emigrated to London in the 60s to change their lives and see what they could find in the UK. Her aunt came over to be a nurse, and things worked out well for her.
3. She’s Been Acting Since Childhood
She was only 8 when she made the decision to begin acting. She wanted to do it, and she knew she had to put forth the effort. One thing she did was to make sure her education was very acting-related. She went to the Harris School of Speech and Drama. She then attended the Identity School of Acting. These were important things for her to do to help ensure she was able to further her career.
4. She’s Still Young
We don’t know her date of birth, but rumor has it she is only 29…or 31. This would mean she was born sometime in 1991 – unless her birthday is sometime between Christmas and the New Year in 2020. We are not entirely certain. She’s good at keeping her private life to herself. Of course, we saw another article that says she’s born in 1988. So, we really don’t know.
5. She Uses Her Family As Influence
In her new role as a midwife on television, she was able to use her own family as inspiration. They came to the UK in the 60s just like her character did, so she was able to ask them questions about what life was like back then, what they remember, and how it was. Now she’s using their experiences in her character’s experience, and it’s a cool learning curve.
6. She’s Got Much in Common With Her New Character
She’s playing Lucille on “Call the Midwife,” and she feels that they could be good friends in real life thanks to the fact that they have so much in common. For example, she calls both of them humorous and tenacious, and that makes us think we’d like her in real life, too.
7. She Has an Impressive Following
She doesn’t spend much time on Instagram if the fact that she only has 20 photos on her feed means anything to you. She does, however, have more than 13.5k followers who eagerly await a new post from the superstar. She shares mostly photos of herself in work-related instances, but that’s what fans are here for.
8. She’s Very Private
Something that Leonie Elliott is good at is keeping her life to herself. She gives nothing away. We know next to nothing about her because she doesn’t post about her personal life. She says very little about it in interviews, and she’s good about keeping coy when it comes to personal questions. It’s a skill too many people have forgotten, and we appreciate that she’s mastered the art and made it her own.
9. She Believes in Karma
We only know this because she’s got it listed in her Instagram profile…five times. She has it there, and the world can see it. We wonder if she’s hoping karma will get someone who wronged her or just everyone who is owed will see theirs? We aren’t sure, but we can see she believes.
10. She Loves an Empowered Woman
She is thankful, grateful, and blessed to have been surrounded by women who are strong and empowered her entire life. Her friends, her family, the people she spends her time with; she appreciates them, she appreciates what they stand for, and she’s thankful to have their example in her own life.