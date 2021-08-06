Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Leslie Golden

Leslie Golden has been getting a lot of attention since she joined the cast of Love Island USA partway through the second season. It didn’t take long for her to become a fan favorite, so you can imagine how stunned viewers were when she suddenly decided to leave the show. After the episode aired, Leslie addressed her abrupt departure, but she didn’t go into detail. She shared that her decision to leave wasn’t “that deep” and that it had nothing to do with her castmates and was due to personal reasons. This doesn’t really explain her choice, but it at least lets the world know that she didn’t leave with any bad blood.  Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Leslie Golden.

1. She’s From Texas

They always say that everything is bigger in Texas, but that’s not entirely true for Leslie’s hometown. She is from a very small town in Texas called Redwater that has a population of just over 1,000 people. Even though there are countless people who try to separate themselves from where they’re from, Leslie is very proud of her home.

2. Love Island Was Her First TV Experience

Leslie was a natural in front of the camera, but it’s not because she has a lot of experience. As far as we can tell, Love Island is the first show that Leslie has been a part of – reality or otherwise. Now that she’s gotten her foot in the door, there’s a chance that more opportunities could open up for her within the industry.

3. She Had A Great Time On Love Island

Things on Love Island didn’t work out the way Leslie was hoping, but that doesn’t mean that it wasn’t a good experience. According to US Magazine, Leslie said, ” I honestly had the time of my life and have no ill will towards a single person in the villa.” Still, however, she was happy to return home.

4. She Likes To Stay Active

Keeping herself in great shape is pretty high on Leslie’s priority list. As a result, she loves to stay as active as she can. Doing yoga is one of her favorite ways to exercise. Not only does it have lots of great benefits for her body, but it also has a positive impact on her mental health.

5. She’s Very Popular On Social Media

Being on the show has helped Leslie grow her social media following, but it looks like she was already pretty popular on social media before doing the show. She has large platforms on Instagram and TikTok and she enjoys being able to use social media as a way to connect with her supporters.

6. She Loves Fashion

Leslie has worked as a model for several years, so it goes without saying that the fashion industry has played a major role in her life. She loves being able to express herself through her clothing and accessories. She isn’t afraid to try new things and get bold with her fashion statements. Thanks to her style and confidence, she can rock just about any outfit.

7. She Is An Avid Traveler

There are countless people all over the world who will never travel more than a few miles from where they were born. That won’t be Leslie’s story, though. She loves to travel and she’s fortunate to be in a position where it’s something that she can do often. She has gotten to visit lots of beautiful places and she hopes to add more to the list.

8. She Offers Exclusive Content

The internet has become a very important tool when it comes to capitalizing off of a reality TV experience, and Leslie is working to use it to her advantage. She offers premium content through her website for a monthly fee of $2.99 (the first month free). It’s unclear exactly what kind of content this is, but it appears to be behind-the-scenes moments from her travels and other things in her life.

9. She Likes Her Privacy

Any time a person agrees to do a reality show, people tend to assume that they don’t care about their privacy. However, this isn’t always the case. There are plenty of people in reality TV who have no interest in sharing all of the details of their life with the world. Leslie Golden seems to be one of them.

10. She’s Pansexual

Leslie is a very proud member of the LGBTQ+ community and she identifies as pansexual. For those who are unfamiliar with the term, pansexual refers to people who are attracted to others regardless of their biological sex or gender identity. During her time on Love Island, Leslie found herself crushing on male and female cast members.

