10 Things You Didn’t Know about Letitia Brookes

Letitia Brookes is a woman who does not feel any of the obligations so many others feel about sharing her life online. She’s a working actress with a long resume of amazing work, but she’s also all about keeping her life to herself. She’s a married woman in a marriage that looks delightful. She’s expecting her first baby, and she’s living her best life. If you want to learn more about her, you’re going to be hard-pressed to find out from her. However, we’ve done some digging, and we’ve learned a few things about her from the sheer lack of sharing she does.
1. She is Married
She married her husband in 2017. His name is Tristan D. Lalla. They exchanged their vows on a beautiful summer day in August, and we imagine it was the perfect day. He grew up in the same place she grew up, and he works in the same industry she works in. They are both actors, they both do well, and it probably works well for their marriage that they understand the work schedule and pressures on them in their specific industry.
2. She Has an Alternative Name
We don’t know why, but she is sometimes accredited by a different name. Well, it’s not a different name, but it is an alternative spelling of her own name. She is sometimes referred to as Laetitia Brookes, but we don’t know if this is an issue for her or if she’s like the rest of us and she just knows that sometimes people get your name a little wrong (coming from a Tiffany who is constantly called Stephanie).
3. She is Canadian
Canada is well-known for its beautiful natural features, its beautiful architecture, and the fact that everyone who has ever met a Canadian agrees that Canadians are the nicest, kindest, most lovely humans on the planet. We don’t argue any of those points, but we’d also like to give Canada credit for also producing some of the most talented actresses and actors in the world – including this lovely actress. She hails from Montreal.
4. Her Husband’s Family is Famous
When she married her husband, she married his entire family. One very cool fact about her in-laws has to do with her grandfather-in-law. His name is Rudolph Charles, and he’s no ordinary grandfather. He’s the man who invested the steel drum, and that is a very cool thing to get to say about your relatives.
5. She is Having a Baby
Letitia Brookes is not the kind of woman who shares all of her life with the entire world. But, she is the woman who is creating a new life at the moment. She’s currently pregnant with her first child, and she and her husband are beyond excited. They cannot wait to welcome their baby into the world, and we wish them all the best as they take on this amazing new role as mom and dad.
6. Her Social Media is Private
We mentioned that she is not the kind of woman who likes to share every detail of her private life with the world, and we mean that. She has an Instagram account, but it’s private. She doesn’t share anything with anyone, and she is not going to. What we love about that is the fact that she doesn’t feel the societal pressure to share everything with everyone in a world when everyone is doing just that.
7. She’s a Cat Mom
We cannot say with certainty that her cat is her cat and not her husband’s cat, though. We know that it obviously belongs to both of them being a married couple living together and all, but we do get the feeling that the cat is his. He shows photos of the cat from the time she was a baby 15 years ago until now, and it seems that the cat came with the husband. Either way, the cat is cute, and they are adorable as a family.
8. She’s 40
We didn’t believe it, either. But, her husband posted on his Instagram page on February 26, 2021, a beautiful happy birthday message to his lovely wife, and he mentioned she’s 40. Letitia Brookes, whatever you are using and whatever you are doing, share…please. She is lovely, but we do get the feeling she’s lovely from the inside out.
9. She’s a Matching Christmas Pajama Kind of Gal
And, this my friends, is what speaks volumes. When you’re willing to don the matching family jammies and take photos by the tree holding the cat on during the Christmas season, you are our kind of people. Keep on taking those Christmas photos. They bring joy to the world (pun intended), and we dare anyone to find fault in being happy, light, and having holiday fun.
10. She Values Her Privacy
She is set to private online. She doesn’t need the hundreds of thousands or millions of followers that so many long to have. The most information you can learn about her private life is through her own husband’s also very private Instagram page, and we love every second of how private she is. Valuing your own privacy in a world like this one is valuing your own self-care, your own life, and your peace of mind, and we are here for it.