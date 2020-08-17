Letitia Wright broke onto the scene in 2018 when she plays Shuri in the hit film, Black Panther. Although she had several roles prior to Black Panther, the film proved to be a well-deserved introduction to the entire world. Much like her character in the movie, Letitia is witty, smart, and hardworking. At just 26-years-old, she already carries herself with the confidence of an industry vet. In the two years since Black Panther’s release, Letitia has has become one of Hollywood’s brightest up and coming stars. She currently has a few projects in the works, and her fans can’t wait until they’re released. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Letitia Wright.
1. KeKe Palmer Is One Of Her Biggest Influences
Letitia is a very big believer in the importance of representation in the media. Seeing people who look like you in positive roles can help shape the way you see yourself. That’s exactly what KeKe Palmer did for Letitia. Letitia cites the movie Akeelah and the Bee as one of the things that inspired her to become an actress.
2. She Was Nominated For An Emmy
Many people are most familiar with Letitia through her work in Black Panther, but she’s also found some success on the small screen. She appeared in an episode of Black Mirror in 2017 which earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.
3. She’s Struggled With Depression
Letitia is a big advocate for mental health. She has struggled with depression throughout the years and hopes that her experiences can help inspire others. She says, “Even to this day, I’ll be at events and people will pull me to the side and tell me that they deal with the [situations] that I’ve dealt with. And I’m grateful because I want people to find a way out.”
4. She Was Born In Guyana
People across the world think of Letitia as a British actress. Although it’s true that she has spent most of life living in England, she was actually born in Guyana. She relocated to England with her family when she was 7-years-old. She is very proud of the two countries that have been home to her.
5. She Loves Watching Movies
Time and time again, we’ve come across actors who prefer not to spend their free time watching TV shows or movies. After spending so much of their time working in the industry, they like a break from the screen. However, Letitia isn’t one of those people. She loves watching movies and told Vogue that she watches as many as she can.
6. Her Faith Is Very Important To Her
Letitia is a very religious person and her faith in God is what helps her navigate her personal and professional lives. Before making any major decisions in her life, she always consults God. In fact, she says that she felt very confident after her audition for Black Panther because God ‘told’ her that the role was hers.
7. She Loves Theater
Like many actors, Letitia started her career in the theater world. Although she has been focusing on screen work as of late, theater will always hold a special place in her heart. She told Interview Magazine, “I love theater—it’s where every actor should begin, the core of acting. But I feel that there’s something about film that’s captivating; it takes you to another place and you get to really be so connected with it.”
8. She Went To Acting School At 16
Letitia knew that she wanted to become an actress from a very early age. When she was 16-years-old, she enrolled at the Identity School of Acting in London where she received formal training. The school was founded in 2003 by Letitia’s manager, Femi Oguns.
9. She Is A Very Humble Person
2018 was a huge year for Letitia and it instantly catapulted her to superstar status. However, despite her newfound popularity, she is determined not to get caught up in the hype. She is a very humble person who appreciates all of the success she’s had and all of the support she’s gotten.
10. She’s Very Careful About The Projects She Takes
There are some people who are willing to say yes to almost any opportunity that comes their way, but Letitia believes in being selective. During her interview with Vogue she said, “I’m very sensitive about what I put my time into, that’s months of your life. So firstly I pray and ask God what his will is for my life and that project, and then yeah, I see how I feel in my spirit.”