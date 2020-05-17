Let’s Face It: The CW Lost Boys Show Just Isn’t Gonna Happen

It looks like we’re not the only ones that are wondering if the Lost Boys TV series will ever come around since David James of We Got This Covered and others are talking about it as well. In a way though this is a little more heartening than anything since the setbacks that have already occurred in relation to the show kind of make it feel as though a TV series really isn’t going to go where it needs to in order to make anything worthwhile. The first movie was kind of campy and corny in some spots but it was done well enough to the point that it became a cult classic after a while and is still talked about every now and then today. As a horror movie it was edgy and definitely introduced a new feel to the vampire story that wasn’t unheard of but still started to usher in a new attitude and overall look that a lot of people happened to like. For so long vampires were the type of monsters that were dressed elegantly, relied heavily on charm, and were more or less either savage beasts or highly-refined individuals that wouldn’t stoop to the acts that were committed in the movie, namely the slaughter and bloodletting that was the favored pastime of David and his group. That’s a lot for a TV series to take in, not to mention that there’s really no mention of the Frog brothers coming back, which would be a damn shame to be certain since hokey as they were they helped to make the movie as well, and their absence would be kind of hard to deal with.
The movie did spawn two sequels that didn’t do much, The Tribe and The Thirst, both with Corey Feldman returning as Edgar Frog. The first was the best however in the eyes of many fans that enjoyed the story and the overall thrill of it. Bringing this movie to the small screen might make a lot of sense to some folks but in a way it almost feels as though it would diminish the idea somehow and make it just another vampire story, watering it down in a way that would make a lot of fans hope that it would eventually be removed from any association it might have with the movie. As it stands the TV show is set to be a reboot of the movie and will return to the original idea apparently, though in a long line of bad ideas this sounds like one of the worst. Considering the fact that this idea has been in the works since 2016 though it’s a fair bet that if it doesn’t see the light of day by 2021 that it’s going to get shelved for a long while until someone finally comes along with a script and a solid idea of how to make it work. Michael Kennedy of Screenrant had more to say on the topic. The downside of trying to turn The Lost Boys into a TV show is that when it came it was essentially lightning in a bottle, meaning that it’s nearly impossible to replicated and was absolutely amazing when it first came around.
Think back to being a kid and watching movies like this and you might realize that trying to talk about a TV show in the same way is kind of rare, especially since if you’d seen this movie and others like it by the time you were in junior high or high school then you were something of a movie buff that could run with the cool crowd. Back in the day this movie was one of those that was talked about with a certain reverence that people might downplay today but made a person feel important back then. After all, watching monster movies and anything with a certain amount of gore, swearing, and adult content was considered to be pretty awesome, especially if one had parents that didn’t normally allow such things. As far as vampire movies go this one had a very simple plot and didn’t have a whole lot of depth when it came to the story, but then we never really got to see that far beyond David, his crew, and their master. The only indication that the town had a serious problem came at the end of the movie when the grandfather, who saved the day no less, went on to gripe about “all the damned vampires”, thereby affirming that the area was likely infested and thereby justified his eccentric lifestyle. Rosie Fletcher of DigitalSpy wrote an interesting article about the ending of the movie that might be worth reading.
Turning this movie into a show really doesn’t feel like the right move, but obviously we’re not in charge so the attempt is going to be made at least once more, even if it doesn’t have that great a chance to happen. It’s not normally polite to wish ill luck on any attempt at fame, but it might be better if this idea doesn’t work.