Let’s Just Say Evan Rachel Wood Didn’t Like Cats

If you’re Tim Hooper at this point you’re either trying to continually delude yourself into thinking that the version of Cats that was let into the theater was still a good idea and you’ll be regarded as a genius eventually, or you’re Evan Rachel Wood and are doing your best to hold in your bile at this funky acid trip that comes off as more of a catnip-induced hairball. Kevin Burwick of MovieWeb doesn’t pull a lot of punches in describing just how bad this movie was, is, or, whatever, but neither has Wood, who absolutely lambasted the movie over social media and was joined in doing so by a few people that loathed the new look and feel of the movie. Most people aren’t willing to blame the cast since the lot of them did what they could with the material they were given, but Hooper, the creator of this hot mess, is likely trying to find a positive in the whole thing since at this time it’s looking as though Cats will go down as one of the worst reviewed movies ever, and rightfully so.
From the moment people had the chance to view the trailer over the summer the reaction was rarely positive since it looked like something a truly sick and decaying feline had puked up after snacking on a few bad mushrooms or something even more potent. The design, the characters, the very look of the movie was so creepy that the initial response should have been fully expected and used to gauge just how badly the critics would roast this pile. Usually though when a movie has such a star-studded cast a lot of people are more than willing to forgive quite a few things in favor of simply enjoying the story and the cast members that they happen to like. Baltimore Lauren of Bleeding Cool has more to say about the movie. It had to be a rough go in this movie for a lot of people to say anything nice since there doesn’t appear to be a lot of nice things to be said. Instead it’s more likely that there are a lot of people either biting their tongues or finding another way to say something that could be construed as constructive criticism, though of course it does sound as though Hooper might take it the wrong way and think that someone actually liked the dumpster fire that this movie turned out to be.
Typically when someone doesn’t like a movie, even if that someone is a celebrity, there are bound to be a lot of people that will jump to the movie’s defense and say that the individual is wrong and just didn’t see the same things in the movie that others noticed. This time around however there are more than a few people that are in agreement with Wood since the Cats movie was an ill-advised idea that has flopped in a big way, even more than a feline flopping into a sunny spot to get warm. Something about the way the cats were humanized just seems wrong despite that it’s a major premise of the original stage play. Perhaps it has to do with the fact that their appearance shouldn’t have been altered so much, as the modernization of a human/cat hybrid is kind of unnerving to some and just conjures up nightmares that won’t go away for a while. While the musical is a classic and something of legend this movie is something that kind of needs to be buried in the dark corner of the cat box and never unearthed again, at least this is the feeling of a lot of people since this seems to be the general thought:
“Cats is actually worse than I thought it would be, And I already thought it would be horrible. But… I am actually speechless. Why would you change the choreography? I… am SPEECHLESS. It’s not the cast’s fault. It’s… maybe the worst thing I have ever seen. Ever.”
When an actor says that a movie is horrible, an ACTOR keep in mind, it’s usually wise to at least listen if not agree since these are the people that are on screen and are able to tell just what’s being done and why. If even they can’t stomach the act then it’s time to wonder if the person behind the camera was paying full attention or if their ego managed to get in the way and they failed to even recognize the reactions of those around them. Seriously, Tim Hooper doesn’t appear to know why anyone would have anything to say about the movie since he thought it was just fine. That’s either willful ignorance or something akin to stupidity on a level that’s hard to fathom for anyone in show business, especially given that the role of a director does require one to be somewhat intelligent.