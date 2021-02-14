Let’s Talk About That Demon Slayer Season 2 Teaser

Well, the moment that all Demon Slayer fans have been waiting for is finally here. We’ve finally got our first look at Demon Slayer Season 2 and boy does it seem different than Season 1 already. If you haven’t seen Season 1 of Demon Slayer or read the Demon Slayer manga, I should probably mention that this article will contain massive spoilers for Demon Slayer Season 2 as well as the rest of the manga if you haven’t read it already – so click away if you would like to avoid any spoilers for Demon Slayer. Demon Slayer ended its first season in September 2019 and fans have been awaiting information about a second season ever since. Fast-forward to February 14, 2021 and we’ve finally got our first look at Demon Slayer Season 2, but what does it contain? What can we look forward to in the second season of Demon Slayer?
Sound Hashira (Tenzen Uzui)
We got a pretty solid look at the Sound Hashira, Tenzen Uzui, sitting on a tile rooftop in the trailer for Demon Slayer Season 2. Tenzen Uzui is a major supporting character in Demon Slayer and is one of the highest-ranking members of the Demon Slayer Corps. He is a very tall, wide-set and super buff dude with uneven, white hair. Tenzen Uzui is a very eccentric person and always wants to complete his actions as flamboyantly as possible. He tends to seem pretty uncaring towards certain people, but has been known to have a very caring and affectionate side that is shown to his most loved ones including his three wives, Makio, Suma, and Hinatsuru. If you’ve read the Demon Slayer manga, you’ll know that the introduction of Tenzen Uzui means the start of the Entertainment District Arc.
Entertainment District Arc
The Entertainment District Arc is by far one of the most unusual story lines in the Demon Slayer manga. The Entertainment District Arc is the eighth arc of the series and it follows the main antagonist heroes of the show – Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu as they accompany Tenzen Uzui, the Sound Hashira, on a mission to Yoshiwara to help search for his missing wives. Uzui’s missing wives were previously investigating rumors of demons within the district shortly before their disappearance. Based on the trailer, it seems as though a majority of Demon Slayer Season 2 will be focusing mostly around the Entertainment District Arc, although we may see a taste of some more, as well as the expected filler episodes thrown in here and there throughout the course of the season. I am certainly looking forward to seeing the Entertainment District Arc brought to life in the beautiful Demon Slayer animation and I can’t wait to see the fight between Tanjiro and Nezuko vs Daki, as well as Zenitsu and Inosuke’s fight between Daki as well. The end of this arc in Demon Slayer Season 2 will also more than likely see the Upper Ranks summoned to the Infinity Castle by Muzan Kubutsuji, but this seems more likely to happen as a seasonal cliffhanger rather than within the actual season.
Probably More Muzan Kubutsuji
I have no doubt that Demon Slayer Season 2 will tease fans with more of the big, bad, head-of-all-demons, Muzan Kubutsuji as we get closer and closer to finishing the series. With the Entertainment District Arc taking place between chapters 70-99 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and only 205 total chapters available as source material, we should theoretically be halfway done with the series after Season 2 ends, meaning I think we’ve got maybe 2 more seasons and a movie of Demon Slayer content before it ultimately comes to an end and we see the final outcome between the Demon Slayer Corps and Muzan Kubutsuji himself. That being said, I think it’s still too early for Demon Slayer Season 2 to fully reveal Muzan, but I definitely think we’ll get more than our fair share of teases throughout the season.
Sweet Animation
Demon Slayer has been renowned for its stunning animation style as it is one of the best animation styles I’ve seen in a long time; it’s incredibly beautiful and insanely smooth. I have no doubt that the animation team behind Demon Slayer is hard at work making it even better than before and I can’t wait to see what new techniques and improvements they’ve brought to the show with Demon Slayer Season 2.
While we don’t know a whole hell of a lot about Demon Slayer Season 2, there are a few things we know for sure, as well as some things that we can just speculate on until we get some more information. For now, we know that the second season of Demon Slayer will be coming sometime in 2021, so we’ll be sure to watch that as soon as it is released.