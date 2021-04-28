LeVar Burton is Getting His Chance to Host Jeopardy!

People should be pretty happy to see that LeVar Burton is finally getting his shot on Jeopardy! as a guest host, but it’s fair to say that they might be a little disappointed to be reminded that this is a temporary spot and not a permanent hosting gig just yet. Thus far the show has seen a few different temporary hosts and the overall goal is to find out who the audience responds to the best and who will be able to run the show on a regular basis. A lot of people happen to think that Burton will be able to get the job done but there are still those that might want to consider other names for the spot as well. At this point, the best thing to say would be that whoever takes the spot should be the best person for the role and the most personable when it comes to interacting with the players and the audience. As a lot of people are bound to remember for a while, the late great Alex Trebek was a well-respected host and someone that a lot of people looked up to for many years since the man ran the show in a manner that was hard to argue with and was definitely worth watching. It was never a wild and crazy show to honest, but Jeopardy! has always been fun to sit and enjoy for a number of reasons, one of which was the host. The loss of Trebek was saddening without any doubt, but it’s not about to be the end of the show since there are definitely a lot of people that believe that they can fill this spot. It’s not a desire to take Trebek’s place by any means, but hosting Jeopardy! would be a big deal for a lot of people.
Burton, who’s been a mainstay in pop culture for years, is the kind of personable individual that a lot of people feel could do quite well on the show and would no doubt be able to bring a great deal of class and dignity to the hosting duties that many folks would love to see. So far it’s fair to say that those celebrities that have been allowed to take on hosting duties have done quite a good job since no one person has been singled out as being absolutely horrible, but there are still a lot of folks that are pulling for Burton when it comes to being assigned the full-time host. Everyone is bound to have their favorite owing to the programs they watch, who they like, and who they believe was most effective. It’s bound to happen that we’ll see a lot of back and forth with various opinions and theories on who will be the permanent host and why before one is finally announced, but people should be ready to be disappointed in some way since like it or not, LeVar could be passed up for the role simply because someone else was just a little better. It’s a big hope that no one will try to say anything else about such a decision if it happens, but the fact is that a lot of people are pulling for Burton to take on this role since he is the kind of actor and individual that has shown that he can speak to a lot of people in more than one way that gets them to pay attention and makes it clear that he’s there to be a great host.
From his time on Reading Rainbow to Star Trek: The Next Generation, Burton has been a very recognizable name and face that many people have found endearing over the years, especially since he’s played the part of a person that is typically there to be a teacher of some sort and someone that might appear to be a friendly face that a lot of folks will trust. In some respects, it almost feels as though he would be a little better on a different show that has a slightly quicker pace, but watching how he does when he takes his turn as guest host should tell us everything we need to know. It’s not really clear when the final decision will be made, but a lot of folks are going to be keeping their fingers crossed no doubt since there are a lot of people hoping to see Burton take the spot for good. One thing that a lot of people should be able to admit though is that it will be a huge task to take on a spot that was held by someone like Alex Trebek for so long. LaVar might be pretty good at being a host, but he’s going to have to step up his game in a big way all the same.