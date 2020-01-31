10 Things You Didn’t Know about Leven Rambin

There are those actors that a person might see once or twice depending on what movies and shows they watch and then give little thought towards afterwards but not remember them fully when they see them again. Leven Rambin is among that number but thankfully she’s easy to remember once a person figures out where they’ve seen her before. So far her career has been going quite well as she’s managed to secure herself a pretty comfortable spot in show business where she can maintain and possibly ascend as she desires given that she’s still fairly young and takes good care of herself. To date she’s had a career worth talking about and is someone that a lot of people might look up to and consider worthy of following on social media since she is fairly prominent online and does have a following that some people might be envious of.
Here are a few things about Leven you might not have known.
10. Her career started when she was 13.
She started out fairly young, but in an industry where some people get their start as little kids and even as babies thirteen does sound as though it’s the new middle-age at times for an actor starting out, while any older and it might appear that an actor will need to have something special to really break into the business given how many people try and don’t make it.
9. As far as critics go she’s had a fairly even reception when it comes to her appearances.
Her Rotten Tomatoes score, if anyone pays much attention to such things, hasn’t swung that wide to either side of the middle mark since her lowest rating is in the 50th percentile while her highest goes up to the 80s. So to be fair she’s done rather well when all is considered.
8. She obtained her high school diploma through Texas Tech University Independent School District.
It’s pretty common for kids that start out in show business to be tutored or to find another way to gain their education as they make their way forward in their career since the timing and the scheduling can be a little too much for some when it comes to doing everything.
7. Leven started out as a series regular in soap operas.
Everyone gets their start somewhere and as far as acting goes starting out in a soap opera is a pretty good test to see how dramatic a person can get and how serious they can be about their acting style. It might be a little TOO dramatic at times, but that’s an argument I don’t feel like getting into at this point.
6. She’s taken voice lessons in the past and does enjoy singing.
It’s always nice to diversify and have something else that a person can enjoy or possibly use with their career later on in life, but at this point it does sound like something she could apply and really make into another aspect of her career.
5. She separated from her husband after citing that it was an abusive marriage.
This is unfortunate but it’s also more positive than it sounds since there are far too many people in this world that will stay with an abusive spouse simply because they can’t find the strength to leave or for other reasons that sound equally inane. Even having kids together isn’t the best reason to stay in an abusive relationship as it doesn’t do the kids any good either.
4. Leven has a very impressive dedication to her work and her career.
This can be said about a lot of people but there are those that transcend the need to get paid and seriously enjoy the work they do since it gives them purpose, direction, and something to strive for as they tend to want to do the absolute best that they can, which is inspiring to many people since it gives them hope that if they do the same that good things can happen.
3. She starred in The Hunger Games.
One might think that is is something that anyone who has watched the movie would know but there are plenty of people that might not be able to recite a good number of the cast members from the movies since there were a lot of talented actors attached to the Hunger Games movies over the years.
2. Leven has a net worth of around $1 million.
It doesn’t sound like much and compared to others it’s not much but it’s also nothing to sneeze at since it’s a mark of how far she’s come and how far she can still go.
1. She’s in her late 20s at this time.
Depending on how she plays it out, her career could last for a long time to come since she’s still fairly young and has a lot of talent left to explore.
Hopefully one day her name will be considered as one of the greats.