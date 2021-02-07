You may not be familiar with Levi Fiehler’s name just yet, but that likely won’t be the case for much longer. He has been working hard for more than a decade and that work has really started to pay off. After several guest and recurring roles, Levi has finally gotten a starring opportunity with the new SyFy series, Resident Alien. The role has given Levi the chance to share his talents with a massive audience and so far the people are loving what they see. Levi already has a pretty impressive list of credits behind him, and it looks like he’s going to have even more to add to the list in the future. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Levi Fiehler.
1. He Is Originally From Alaska
Levi was born and raised in Juneau, Alaska which is where he fell in love with acting. While he was always love Alaska and consider it his home, he knew that it wasn’t the best place for him to bee as an actor. After high school he decided to relocate to the Los Angeles area.
2. He’s A Formally Trained Actor
Some people may think that Levi is a newcomer to the acting world, but he’s actually been around for a lot longer than people think and he has put a lot of time and effort into sharpening his skills. Levi studied acting at The Sanford Meisner Studio in California where he trained under Alex Taylor.
3. He’s A Private Person
Lots of people in the entertainment industry enjoy sharing some of their most personal moments with the world, but Levi doesn’t appear to be one of them. He seems to prefer his privacy over anything else. That said, however, things may chance as Levi gets further into his career.
4. Family Is Important To Him
There isn’t a lot of information out there about Levi’s family, but based on his Instagram profile it’s clear that family is one of his top priorities. He appears to have two siblings who he shouted out on National Siblings’ Day. Although his schedule has gotten increasingly busy in the last few years, he loves being at home in Alaska with his family as much as he can.
5. He Was In An Episode Of CSI
Even though Levi hasn’t always had the biggest roles, he’s still gotten to be a part of some very big projects. In 2015, he played a character named Brad Jeffries in an episode of the popular series, CSI. He has also been in other well-known shows such as The Fosters and Ray Donovan.
6. He Has A Very Impressive VHS Collection
People like to collect all sorts of things and for Levi, that thing is VHS tapes. According to a picture on his Instagram, he has a pretty large collection of old movies. While this may mean something to the 25 and up crowd, we have officially reached the point in time where there are people on this earth who are so young they may have never seen a VHS tape.
7. He Fell In Love With Resident Alien As Soon As He Read The Script
No matter what kind of work you’re doing, it’s always nice to enjoy it. Levi was lucky to experience that with Resident Alien. During an interview with Screen Rant Levi said, “when I read this script and this character came up on the page, like this is who you’re going to be auditioning for. It was like, Oh my God, I love this so much. There’s no way going get this part. Like, you know what I mean? I was like, this is just good to be true. So yeah, I mean, just the fact that we’re here to do now doing press for the show. I’m just like, Oh my God, like awesome. What I did in a past life to deserve this.”
8. He Likes To Travel
Levi is the kind of person who likes to get out and see the world, and traveling has been the perfect way for him to do that. He has gotten to visit different parts of the United States as well as other countries. Some of the places he’s been include Hungary and Canada.
9. He’s Grateful For Every Opportunity That Has Come His Way
Making it as a professional actor isn’t easy, and this is something that Levi is very mindful of. He told Screen Rant, ” I’m just at a stage of my career where truly grateful for any opportunity to work. I mean, it’s just goes without saying like now this is a very competitive industry and you know, you just thank your lucky stars.”
10. He Doesn’t Have A Big Social Media Following
Social media has become a powerful tool for everyone, and people in the entertainment industry are no exception. Although building up a social media presence doesn’t seem to be at the top of Levi’s priority list, he is fairly active on Instagram. At the moment, Levi has less than 1,000 followers on the platform, but that will likely change as he continues to get more and more opportunities.