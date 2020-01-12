Lexi Buchanan grew up in Jacksonville, Florida bug currently lives in New York. The 26 year old hasn’t had much luck in finding the love of her life in New York, so was excited to be cast as one of the 30 women in competition for a handsome bachelor on the popular reality TV show, The Bachelor, season 24. The spunky redhead made quite an entrance to the show and has been one of the favorite bachelorettes to watch. If you recognize the beautiful redhead from the show, then keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Lexi Buchanan.
1. She was a popular contestant on The Bachelor
Season 24 of ABC’s, The Bachelor, was an eventful one with, pilot, Peter Weber as the bachelor, and 30 beautiful and entertaining women pining after him. Lexi Buchanan was one of the women chosen to give her best efforts to land herself a man, and hopefully more than that – a long-lasting relationship. According to Carter Matt, Buchanan chose a memorable way of introducing herself to the bachelor for the first time on the show by driving up in a bright red Corvette, rather than arriving in the most traditional manner, via a limousine.
2. She moved to New York with her boyfriend and stayed
Although Buchanan grew up in the southern part of the country, she is a New Yorker now and plans to stay. Buchanan moved to New York with her boyfriend but wound up staying despite their break up due to falling in love with the big city life. She claims to still love her home town, but says she has too much ‘sass’ to live the Suburban life.
3. She’s a ‘Ginger’
Buchanan’s personality and spirit seem to match her hair color. She definitely isn’t a blonde, and she doesn’t have a hint of brunette anywhere on her head. She is a ‘ginger.’ She’s a fiery redhead with the personality to match. Buchanan has admitted that she finds it a bit hard to date, as a redhead, but her hopes were that she’d add a little spice to Weber’s life while on the show, proving he should pick her.
4. New York has not been the best dating scene for Buchanan
With as many people who live in New York, you might think it would be one place singles could mingle. Not so true, at least for Buchanan. In an interview posted on Carmen Report, her dating experience in New York has been a series of mediocre, to even bad dates, which is one reason she agreed to be on the show.
5. She works for a top real estate company
Buchanan graduated from a well-known college in Florida, Florida State University, before making the move to New York where she currently works for one of the biggest names in real estate, Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates, working as a Marketing Coordinator and doing quite well.
6. She comes from a large family
Buchanan comes from a large family; she’s one of six siblings, according to ABC, and is very close with them. Coming from a large family is one thing that has Buchanan actively searching for her significant other; she’d love to settle down and start her own family with the right guy.
7. She changed her Instagram settings before the show began taping
Many people like their privacy, while others like to be in the middle of the spotlight. Buchanan wanted a bit of privacy on her social media sites, and understandably so, if you don’t know exactly what to expect, so before the show, Buchanan set her Instagram profile on private
8. She hates frogs
Buchanan might not have a fear of heights, which is probably not a good thing to have if you a trying to land a pilot as your significant other, but she has a real thing against frogs. In an interview, Buchanan once went as far as to say that she’d ‘rather be buried alive than to be locked in a room full of frogs.’ That’s a real Fear Factor fear, right there.
9. There’s one trait that turns her off
When it comes to turn-ons and turn-offs in a mate, or people in relationships, Buchanan knows exactly what she doesn’t want, and that’s someone who’s desperate. Desperation apparently is not a becoming trait in Buchanan’s eyes, which gives you the clue that a self-assured, independent type-personality is more the type she looks for when searching for a partner.
10. She likes to travel
Buchanan loves posting pictures of her life on her social media, and from all accounts, it appears she likes to travel, which is something Bachelor Weber and Buchanan could have in common. Pictures of Buchanan in Los Angeles, Utah, and Italy were found on her Instagram account, which suggests a pilot could be a good fit for her in a love relationship.