10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lexi Ioannou

This young, beautiful reality TV star and fashionista got her first taste of stardom when her mother, Dina Manzo, took a role on the long running Real Housewives of New Jersey reality TV series. Lexi Loanou was born on January 25, 1996 and the mother and daughter both appeared in season 1 together, but that was the only season the sweet mother-daughter duo appeared together. Lexi left after the first season to pursue her studies, but she later returned during season six for a brief time. Lexi was at the height of her teen years, growing up right before an audience, and although she enjoyed it, she has said that the drama got to be a bit too much. Today, she is going to college, working on her own fashion business, and donates plenty of time to a variety of causes. If you recognize this beautiful face, then keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Lexi Loannou.
1. She was first seen on a popular reality TV series
Whether you ever became a fan of The Real Housewives reality series or just have heard of them, Lexi Loannou was introduced at a young age to television when her mother, Dina Manzo took the role on The Real Housewives of New Jersey back in 2009. Lexi went through a lot of changes during the show, being that she was being filmed right at a young girl’s most awkward growing years. She went through an over-sized glasses and frizzy hair stage during her time on the show, but that stage has definitely been filed away as you can see when you look at her Instagram photos today.
2. Fans loved her personality on RHONJ
While some teen girls on the reality TV show really showed some attitude with their mom’s, Lexi was different in that, although she had attitude, it was all in a positive way. Fans have described her as having been a ‘sassy’ young girl while on the show, however, it wasn’t the ‘bad sassy’ like other young teen girls had. Lexi was not one to walk around sassing her mother all the time. Instead, her ‘sass’ was more of a fun, ‘spunky’ sass, and it quickly had the fans intrigued and falling in love with her personality.
3. She had an obsession with candy
Like a lot of kids, Lexi had a sweet tooth, and apparently hers was enough to get noticed by fans and others from Real Housewives. It’s been mentioned in different interviews that Lexi had quite an obsession with candy, but to look at her now, you’d never know that she ate too much of anything fattening or bad for you, because all she looks today, is just, sweet!
4. She’s a self-made fashion icon
Lexi may have been a little bit nerdy as a teen, but she sure isn’t now, and she’s got a natural eye for fashion. She has a huge following on Instagram and has gotten noticed by the fashion world, even landing herself in a few magazines due to her beautiful style. She has been featured in Refinery 29, and Hamptons Magazine, according to an interview on, Her Campus.
5. Her fashion role models were from a popular TV show
When asked who inspired her love of fashion, Lexi has said that she used to love the Olsen twins; Mary Kate and Ashley from Full House. She loved the way they took risks and never seemed to simply follow the latest trends. She loved their looks and their out-of-the box way of putting looks together, and it all inspired her to do the same. So far, it has proven to be a successful venture for her.
6. She may be busy with studies, but she donates her time, too
Lexi is a busy girl. Her sophomore year in college keeps her busy enough, but she still has time to donate herself to good causes, like her mother’s, Project Ladybug Foundation, an organization that helps raise money for children who suffer from serious illnesses, such as cancer. Lexi also works on other projects and good causes that she’s started on her own, according to Bustle.
7. They had totally different styles
No matter how close a mother and daughter are, they can still have totally different ideas of what’s cool and what’s not, when it comes to fashion. During Lexi’s teen years, although the duo were known to have a tight bond, it didn’t appear that Dina had too much to worry about when it came to her daughter borrowing clothes out of her closet. Looking at some throwback pics from Lexi’s teens, it’s obvious she hadn’t hit the “glam” stage of her fashion years. She was often seen ‘punked’ out a bit, and some may even say some of her outfits could have been a little reminiscent of Bella Swan’s look from, the Twilight series, while her mother was always dressed to the nine’s in her glamorous, high end, name brand outfits.
8. Her mother flew for miles, to celebrate the big 21!
A lot of parents will do a lot of things for their children, including, travel long distances to see them. For Lexi, it was her birthday that put her mother, Dina, on a plane and flew across the country to celebrate her 21st birthday with her. Dina apparently left her home in LA, according to Bravo TV, and flew to New York, where Loannou is studying at Fordham University. The two celebrated together and even posted pics of Lexi having her first ‘legal’ drink, on their social media.
9. She claims her beauty is all-natural
While there’s nothing wrong with getting a little nip-‘n-tuck for things you want to change for the better, and most people expect that the beautiful celebs more than likely do go under the knife for at least a few things, well, according to Nicki Swift, Loannou’s mother Dina, does a little bragging on her beautiful daughter, Lexi, and claims that all of Lexi’s beauty is strictly inherited (from her mother, of course), and has not had any plastic surgery to get her stunning good looks.
10. She likes to blog
Lexi loves to blog, and one thing she loves to blog about is fashion. In interviews, she has said that she started blogging at a young age, starting primarily during her time on Real Housewives. She started off blogging about all the drama, at the end of each episode, but that was a bit of a downer, she thought. So, she turned her blogging into discussions about what she wore during her appearances, and she found that fans really started to take notice.