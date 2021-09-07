Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lexi Underwood

4 mins ago

Lexi Underwood is a child star. She’s all but grown up in the spotlight, and she’s proving that not all child stars face difficulties and difficult times as they grow out of their child star personalities and into adults. She has, thus far, handled her fame with grace and dignity, and she continues to show the world she’s a young lady. The “Little Fires Everywhere,” star has made quite a name for herself in Hollywood, and her fans are always interested in learning more about her. She is fascinating, and she is someone worth getting to know.

1. She’s Young

Lexi Underwood is still so young. She just became a legal adult only a week ago. Her date of birth is August 28, 2003. She was born and raised in Cheverly, Maryland, and she grew up with her family in the area. She spent much of her youth acting, and she began on stage.

2. She Was Ten When She Began Acting

She was all of ten when she landed her first role. It was a big one, too. She got to perform live at Ford’s Theater in Washington D.C., and it’s not a secret that this is one of the most famous theaters in all the world. she was part of the Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” back in November 2013.

3. She Knows Acting is Not an Industry for Kids

She is very thankful for her family for allowing her to focus on her dreams and do what she wanted to do, but she knows that acting is not a child’s industry. She knows that it’s for adults, and it’s difficult for kids, but her parents have made sure that she’s protected, cared for, and able to live as normal a life as possible.

4. She Gets Discouraged

Imagine being a child of 10 or even 14 and ‘no’ is the word you hear all the time. It’s discouraging. It’s like hearing you are not good enough, not talented enough, not enough. That can be difficult for an adult who knows nothing is personal. Imagine being a child who is not yet self-aware enough to know that those ‘no’s aren’t personal or about her?

5. She’s Overcome Comparison

She was big into it when she was younger. It’s difficult not to be, especially in this industry. However, she’s learned over the years that comparing herself to others is not only pointless, it does nothing more than make her feel sad and alone. It’s a thief, and she does not participate.

6. She’s a Perfectionist

She knows it, too. She tries not to be, she works on not being so hard on herself, but at the end of the day, a perfectionist is a perfectionist. As a perfectionist who is working every single day to remember that perfection is overrated and does not exist, all you can do is remind yourself to be a little kinder to you.

7. She is Wise

She has a lot of years ahead of her to become even more wise, but for a teenager, she’s pretty darn wise. She has already learned one of the most difficult lessons in life, which is that everyone feels the same way about everything. Everyone feels the same feelings, and they worry about the same things, and they focus on the same things, and you are never alone in how you feel – there is always someone else feeling the same way.

8. She is Not a Social Media Fan

At the end of the day, she does not like social media. It does not make her feel good or happy. It does not make her feel good. She’s wise to realize that social media makes people feel more entitled than they need to be. Like they have to share. They have to give their opinion, they have to be present, they have to do this or that. And the simple fact of the matter is that, no, you don’t. You don’t have to do any of that. You owe no one anything, and you can turn it off, move on, and live in your own life.

9. She’s Very Close to her Family

If there is one thing you need to know about Lexi Underwood, it’s that she is very close to her family. Her mom, her dad, her nana…they are all important to her. They are her tribe. They are there for her. They protect her and make sure she stays grounded, and she loves them for it.

10. She is Inherently Private

She will not hold back when you ask her questions and get into a conversation with her, but don't expect her to share her personal life with you if she doesn't feel she wants to. She's someone who can carry on a conversation, who has fun, and who shares what she wants to share, but she knows what is most important to her should stay as private as possible. She's young, but

