Liana Liberato has one of those faces that you just can’t forget. That, combined with her acting skills makes it easy to see why she’s found so much success. Since making her acting debut as a child, Liana has managed to make the most of every opportunity all while dodging the dreaded child star curse. From the the small screen to the big one, Liana’s list of acting credits is full of great roles. Now 24-years-old, Liana is continuing to build on the solid foundation she’s established for herself. As the star of the Hulu series, Light as a Feather, Liana gets to show the world that she has what it takes to carry a show. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Liana Liberato.
1. She Was Almost Cast In The Fault In Our Stars
The 2014 film, The Fault in Our Stars, was one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. As you may be able to guess, the competition for casting was fierce. Liana Liberato was among a hand fun of other actors who were being considered for the part of Hazel. However, the role ended up going to Shailene Woodley.
2. She’s Engaged
Liana may be young, but she’s already found love. She has been dating actor Tommy O’Brein since 2015. The couple is currently engaged. O’Brein hasn’t been in the industry for as long as Liana, but he’s already making some great strides. He’s made appearances in shows like Stumptown, Shameless, and GLOW.
3. She Got Discovered At Acting Camp
When she was just 9-years-old, Liana decided that she wanted to become an actress. Her parents were very supportive and decided to enroll her in an acting camp. Little did they know, a agents would be auditing the classes. Liana caught the auditor’s attention and she was offered a chance to audition for the opportunity to be signed with an agency.
4. She’s A Big Dance Moms Fan
There are some actors who don’t like to watch TV in their free time because it’s too closely tied to their job. However, Liana isn’t that kind of actress. She loves TV and one of her favorite shows in Dance Moms. She told Interview Magazine, “I’m obsessed with Dance Moms. I love Abby Lee Miller. Honestly, if there’s such a thing as past lives, I was definitely a dancer. Maybe if I ever get a big enough name, I can call Abby Lee Miller myself and ask her to be my private coach.”
5. She’s Originally From Texas
Liana was born and raised in Galveston, Texas. Once her career started to show promise, she and her family relocated to Los Angeles. The move initially took a little bit of getting used to, but now Los Angeles is the place she considers home. However, she will always have love for her home state.
6. She Likes To Keep A Low Profile On Social Media
Social media is a big part of all of our daily lives. At this point, most people probably use their phones for social media more than they use them for anything else. While Liana is active on social media and likes to engage with her fans, she’s also careful not to make her posts too personal.
7. She Loves To Travel
Liana is young and she’s living her life to the fullest. Although the inconsistent nature of acting is sometimes seen as a downside, others see it as flexibility. Liana has used that flexibility to travel far and travel often. She has visited lots of places over the last several years and she seems to especially love places with beautiful beaches.
8. Sewing Is One Of Her Hobbies
COVID-19 has changed daily life for almost all of us. For those working in the entertainment industry, the pandemic has meant that all productions are on hold. Liana has been trying to make the most of the situation by using this time to do things she normally wouldn’t have the time to do. As a result, she has taken up sewing.
9. She Would Love To Play A Serial Killer
Liana has already shown that she can play a wide variety of roles, and there’s one more she’d really love to get the chance to play. However, it’s not the type of role most people would’ve guessed for her. She told Bust.com, that “it would be really cool to play a female serial killer.”
10. She Practices Yoga
As much as Liana loves what she does, her busy schedule can often get stressful and overwhelming. On top of learning how to sew during the pandemic, she’s also been focusing on her health and wellness. She’s recently taken up yoga as a way to center herself and exercise her body and her mind.