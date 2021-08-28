Still in her early teens, Lidya Jewett is already taking the world by storm with her impressive acting skills. Since making her on-screen debut in 2015, she has already racked up about a dozen acting credits and the list grows a little more each year. She has the ability to play a wide range of characters and she’s sure to light up the screen every time she steps in front of the camera. At the moment, she is best known for her role in the TV series Good Girls, but she has a couple of projects on the horizon that are sure to bring her even more attention. If you’re not familiar with Lidya yet, now is the perfect time to find out more about her. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Lidya Jewett.
1. She Was Adopted
Things in Lidya’s life may be going smoothly now, but things got off to an interesting start for the young actress. She was born in Ethiopia and spent her early years living in a local orphanage. She was adopted when she was four years old and was raised in Florida.
2. She Was In Grey’s Anatomy
Lidya’s acting resume may not be very long at the moment, but she’s already gotten the chance to be a part of some very popular projects. In 2019, she appeared in an episode of the popular show Grey’s Anatomy. Not only was this a great move for her career, but it was also a special moment for her as a long-time fan of the show.
3. She Started Her Career As A Model
The world knows Lidya as an actress, but at the start of her career, she was actually a model. Lidya told Young Entertainment Magazine, “I actually started in print modeling and commercials in Miami and Orlando area when I was about 6 or 7. Production people on the sets told my mom she needed to direct me to “on camera” things and that is just sort of where it began.”
4. She Likes Learning Languages
Lidya is the kind of person who is always looking forward to learning new things. During an interview with Pop Culturalist, Lidya shared that one of her talents is “learning foreign languages”. However, she didn’t specify which languages she knows how to speak other than English.
5. She Loves To Read
Lots of teenagers would cringe at the thought of sitting down and reading a book, but if you couldn’t already tell, Lidya isn’t like most kids her age. While talking to Direct Submit, Lidya said, “I love all books. I love reading books that are more science fiction and mystery based such as the Harry Potter Series by J.K. Rowling and Truly Devious by Maureen Johnson. I also like to read books such as Unbroken by Laura Hillenbrand. I like biographies. My favorite authors would have to be J.K. Rowling, Maureen Johnson, J.R.R. Tolkien, and Laura Hillenbrand.”
6. She’s Done Voice Work
At this point in Lidya’s career, almost all of her work has been live-action roles, but she’s also explored what it’s like to be in the voice acting world. She currently has two voice credits and it’ll be interesting to see if she continues to explore this side of acting as her career grows.
7. She’s A TikToker
Building a social media presence has become one of the most important parts of success in the entertainment industry. Although talent is still a must, being popular online can give actors an edge against the competition. Not only is Lidya active on Instagram, but she also has an account on TikTok where she has almost 61,000 followers.
8. She Hopes To Work Behind The Scenes One Day
Acting has been Lidya’s main focus for the last several years, but at some point, she also wants to explore her talents on the other side of the camera. She told BCK Online that one of her long-term goals is to eventually get into writing, producing, and directing. For now, however, she’s doing her best to learn as much as she can while on set.
9. She Has Some Inspiring Advice
Despite still being pretty new to acting, Lidya already has a good idea of what it’s going to take to be successful. When asked if she had any advice for others, Lidya told Direct Submit, “I know this is said many times but really, do not give up. In anything you do, you are going to hear many no’s and be rejected, but among those no’s there will be a yes. If you give up, the rest of the world misses out on what you would bring. There is only one you and what you have to bring is valuable and special and different than what others have to bring. That is important to remember so always be true to yourself.”
10. She Loves Math And Science
Not only does Lidya like to read, but she also enjoys and she feels that she is naturally just good with numbers. While it’s clear that she understands the importance of the arts, she also knows that having a good grip on math and science are equally as important in life.