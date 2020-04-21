10 Things You Didn’t Know About LightSkinKeisha

The Love and Hip-Hop franchise has given rise to some of the best musicians in the industry, including Cardi B, Rasheeda, and LightSkinKeisha, just to mention a few. The show details the daily romantic and career lives of the stars and every dramatic situation they get involved in. While some use the show as a stepping stone for their careers in music, others use the platform to gain notoriety and fame. LightSkinKeisha is among those artists who didn’t come to the business to play but to leave a mark. The artist has been on everyone’s radar lately if her chart-topping bangers are anything to go by. LightSkinKeisha is known to be a vocal person who doesn’t hold back on speaking or singing her mind. The article below details ten things you probably didn’t know about the “Weather” singer.
About LightSkinKeisha
LightSkinKeisha was born in 1994 in a family of seven to a single mother. Ever since the rapper was six years old, she knew she liked singing. She wasn’t the only one who had noticed that as her mother too constantly encouraged her to sing. Keisha grew up listening to hip hop big-wigs such as Lil Kim, Monica, Brandy, and Outkast, among others.
Rise to Fame
Keisha rose to fame in 2015 when a video of her and other girls getting ready in a bathroom while dancing went viral. In the background, Keisha’s voice can be heard singing a few lyrics that were in tune with a playground catchy theme song. The video went on to inspire a challenge with African-American girls trying to replicate the bathroom dance. At the time, Keisha had begun accumulating a good following on her social media accounts. She followed up the bathroom video with a song which she uploaded to her YouTube channel seeing that the challenge had become a hit. The song has since been deleted from YouTube. However, it paved the way for her career in the music industry. Her second song afterward referenced the summer, and it got over 300,000 views. At the time, Keisha had braces, which she recently removed.
Here are Ten Lesser-Known Facts about LightSkinKeisha
1. Origin Of Her Name
LightSkinKeisha came under a lot of criticism due to her name, with some terming it as colorism. However, Keisha came out to address the speculation that she was a colorist and provided the origin to her stage name, LightSkinKeisha. According to Distractify, the artist stated that her name came about after she watched a movie starring legendary hip hop artists Nas and DMX. She added that there was a notable character in the film that went by the name Kisha (spelled differently), who was a “boss.” LightSkinKeisha stated that after watching the movie, she felt inspired to adopt the name, Keisha. However, Keisha, the movie character, was of dark skin, so she decided to jazz it up by adding the name LightSkin to symbolize that she was a lighter version of the character in the movie.
2. Before Fame
LightSkinKeisha has been vocal about her origin and where she was before all the fame. In one interview, the rapper stated that she used to live out of her car while struggling to make ends meet.
3. She was a Cheerleader
According to The Fader, Keisha participated in cheerleading competitively. She stated that she had been at it for close to 13 years. The artist joked that her coaches always placed her in the middle due to her tendency to mess up the routine.
4. She Quit Her Job
After her songs got noticed and her modeling career began picking up, LightSkinKeisha left her job to focus on singing and rapping full time.Now, she mostly depends on the earnings from her music and postings to put food on the table.
5. Social Media Presence
Keisha’s rise to fame story has majorly centered on her social media presence as she initially began as a model on Instagram and regularly posting videos on YouTube. Her social media presence has grown, however, and she currently has over 1.5 million on Instagram with 50,000+ subscribers on YouTube.
6. Occupation
Keisha’s career began with her trying her hand at being an Instagram model, but her rap skills are what got her fans interested. She is currently pursuing a career in the music industry as a rapper. She is also an actress and model.
7. Net Worth
According to Famous Births, LightSkinKeisha is estimated to be worth $500,000. Her singing and acting career are some of the significant contributors to Keisha’s wealth.
8. Relationship Status
Keisha is currently in a relationship with fellow artist Coca Vanga. However, the two didn’t start as friends as each one had an unfavorable opinion of the other. The couple stated that they had a rocky start, but judging from pictures of them together online, it seems the couple has since embraced each other’s true nature.
9. Controversies
As aforementioned, Keisha got put on the spot due to claims that she was a colorist because of her name. She also recently got accused by fellow Love and Hip Hop Atlanta actress Bambi of being a homewrecker. According to Atlanta Black Star, Keisha began dating Coca Vanga while he was still in a relationship with Bambi’s best friend.
10. Associated Acts
LightSkinKeisha has collaborated with various artists such as BlocBoy JB, Coca Vanga, and B Smyth, all of whom she worked with on her album ‘That’s Just the Bottom Line.’ She got signed to LA Reid’s record label, Hitco Entertainment, in 2018.