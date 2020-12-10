It’s only been three years since Lil Baby released his first project, and in that time he has become one of the most influential figures in hip-hop. Well-known for his smooth flow and creative approach, Lil Baby is enjoying his rise to the top. Not only has he become popular among listeners, but he’s also earned the respect of some of the biggest names in the rap music. Even in his short time in the industry he’s already gotten the chance to work with legendary artists such as Drake and Lil Wayne. When it’s all said and done, there’s a chance Lil Baby might be mentioned right up there with the legends. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Lil Baby.
1. He’s Always Loved Music
Lil Baby may be new to the professional music scene, but his love for music certainly isn’t anything new. He told NPR, “I used to dissect music — like, I used to know every song word for word. That was like one of my goals, to just know this song from front to back. I wouldn’t really make a rap, but I just liked music so much that I start putting it into my life — I’d take someone else’s song and make it for me.”
2. He Dropped Out Of High School In 9th Grade
Most people think of high school drop outs, they automatically think of a person who has limited options in life, however, Lil Baby is proof that with hard work, perseverance, and a little bit of luck there’s always a chance for success. Baby dropped out of high school when he was just a freshman, but he managed to become more successful than he could’ve ever imagined.
3. He’s Had Legal Troubles
Lil Baby may be living the dream now, but things in his life weren’t always smooth sailing. He’s had several run ins with the law and he’s spent some time behind bars. During an interview with Vanity Fair, “I really been to prison for two years of my life. I been in jail 10, 11 times.”
4. He Loves Fashion
Fashion has been a major part of hip-hop since the genre began in the late 70s. Although lots of things about hip-hop have changed, it’s link to fashion hasn’t. Lil Baby is really into fashion and he loves putting together outfits that show off his personality and sense of style.
5. He’s A Father
The world knows Lil Baby as a rap superstar, but at home he’s just a dad. He and his longtime girlfriend Jayda Cheaves welcomed their first child, a son, in 2019. Lil Baby also has another (older) son from a previous relationship with a woman named Ayesha. Both of his children have made appearances on Baby’s social media.
6. He Likes To Stay Out Of Politics
Lil Baby scored a big hit in 2020 with the single “The Bigger Picture” in which he addressed police brutality, but that might be the last socially conscious song we get from the Atlanta based rapper. Lil Baby told Complex, “The more I’m seeing what’s up with all that shit, the more I’m like, ‘Let me back up off politics. I don’t want to be no Malcolm X or Martin Luther [King].… I stuck my nose in it. I’m good on that.”
7. He’s Cutting Back On Doing Features
In the hip-hop world, features can be a great way for artists to get their name out there and expand their reach among fans. Early in his career, Lil Baby did several features, however, he won’t be doing as many moving forward. In a tweet in May 2020 he said that he won’t be doing any more features unless the price is right.
8. He’s A Grammy Nominee
There’s no better feeling than being recognized for your hard work and dedication. In the entertainment industry, that recognition usually comes in the form of an award. In 2020, Lil Baby earned one of the highest honors in music when he nominated for a Grammy Award.
9. He’s Adventurous
Lil Baby has always been the type of person who likes to make the most out of every moment he has. Now that he’s rich and famous, there are a lot of ways for him to do that. He’s always up for a good adventure and he loves to travel and try new things such as jet skiing and off roading.
10. He’s Paid Gunna To Write Songs For Him
Lil Baby and Gunna have collaborated frequently since they both hit the scene, and apparently their collaborations have gone beyond doing songs together. In an interview with 16 Bars, Lil Baby admitted that he used to pay Gunna to write songs for him although none of those songs were released.