Lily Sacofsky hasn’t quite reached superstar status yet, but she’s well on her way. The young actress broke onto the scene in 2017, but she got a life-changing opportunity when she was cast in the PBS series Sanditon. Her role in the show helped her build a dedicated fan base, and lots of people were devastated when news broke that the show wouldn’t be getting a second season. However, in 2021, it was revealed that not only would Sanditon get a season two, it would also be getting a third season. That proved to be the perfect news for Lily and her fans, and everyone is excited to see what the series has in store. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Lily Sacofsky.
1. She Is From Manchester
Lily was born and raised in Manchester and from what we know she doesn’t come from a family with any ties to the entertainment industry. Her mother comes from a coal mining family and her father is Jewish. Although she grew up celebrating some Jewish traditions, she doesn’t practice Judaism.
2. She Is Not On Social Media
As a beautiful and talented young actress, Lily has all the makings to be popular on social media. Surprisingly, though, she doesn’t seem to have any interest in building an online presence. She doesn’t have any verified social media accounts and overall she appears to be a relatively private person.
3. She Doesn’t Have Many On-Screen Credits
If you’ve ever seen Lily work, you probably got the impression that she’s been doing this for a long time. While it’s true that she’s not a newcomer to acting, she is pretty new to the TV world. To date, she only has four on-screen credits and she doesn’t have any additional projects in the works.
4. She Didn’t Know What A Debutante Was Prior To Her Role In Summer Of Rockets
Hannah, Lily’s character in the series Summer of Rockets, was a debutante that was preparing to be matched with her future husband. However, in an interview with The JC, Lily confessed that she didn’t know what a debutante was before being cast in the series.
5. She Is A Formally Trained Actress
Lily has been putting in lots of work for several years in order to accomplish her goals. Lily studied acting at Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London. The school boasts a long list of successful alumni including Daniel Craig, Dominic West, Orlando Bloom, and Michaela Coel.
6. She Was A Teacher
Being a professional actress may seem like a fun and glamorous job, but in reality, it’s full of ups and downs and dry spells that are long enough to make people walk away for good. After getting her first on-screen role in 2017, Lily went through a dry spell that caused her to move back home to Manchester and take a job as a special education teacher.
7. The Internet Is Loving Her Feet
There are some people out there who are completely disgusted by the idea of feet, but there are also lots of people out there who love them. Apparently, Lily’s feet are pretty popular among the feet lovers. So far, her feet have earned an almost 4 star rating on Wikifeet. As her career continues, there’s no doubt that the site will eventually feature more pictures of her feet.
8. She Is Excited About The Future
Things haven’t always been easy for Lily on the professional front, but despite the ups and downs, she’s never been one to give up. She’s already accomplished some cool things and she’s looking forward to getting even more opportunities as she continues along her journey.
9. She Hasn’t Done Many Interviews
Doing interviews usually comes with the territory of having a career in the entertainment industry, but Lily has managed to fly under the radar on the interview front. We were only able to find a couple of interviews from her. This is likely because she hasn’t had many roles yet, but as her career goes we hope to see/hear more interviews from her.
10. She Worked With An Vocal Coach For Her Role In McDonald & Dodds
In her latest project, McDonald & Dodds, Lily plays a Polish character. As you can imagine, getting the Polish accent down isn’t something that came naturally to her. While talking to TV Features, Lily shared that she, “put time into learning the accent with a vocal coach.” She also added, “The rhythm of speech is completely different, so I studied voice files that she sent to me.”